New concrete pump track, snake run, clover pool coming to Costa Mesa’s Skate Park

A concept design for an expansion of Costa Mesa’s Skate Park, which received $2 million in funding from O.C. Supervisor Katrina Foley in 2022.

Plans to more than double the size of the Costa Mesa Skate Park won approval from the City Council Tuesday.

Located at 900 Arlington Drive, the park is one of the most popular in Orange County and currently boasts 15,000 square feet of skateable space. The improvements greenlit by council will add another 19,000 square feet to the facility.

The redesigned park will maintain many of the existing features the local community has grown to love, while adding a clover pool, new street elements like rails and a manual pad, as well as a snake run to carve through.

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It will also feature a concrete pump track, a bumpy and winding family-friendly course that makes it easier for riders to use momentum to stay moving instead of having to push.

“I’m really happy this project is moving forward,” Mayor John Stephens said. “It’s been a lot of work… It’s going to be a great and beautiful project.”

The renovation will also include maintenance repairs, new fencing and additional street lights so the park remains usable after dark. The project is expected to break ground in May and wrap up no later than April of 2027, Costa Mesa Public Works Director Raja Sethuraman said Tuesday.

The new park was designed by David Volz Design, the firm behind the Lions Park Playground, in partnership with Spohn Ranch Skateparks. Elegant Construction Inc. will build the expansion at a cost of nearly $2.9 million.

County Supervisor Katrina Foley helped earmark about $2 million in COVID relief money to help pay for the project. Other costs will be covered by park development fees and the city’s capital improvement fund.

The new and improved skate park has been one of the most highly anticipated projects in the community, drawing consistent interest and even applause at community outreach meetings, Sethuraman said.

Councilmember Loren Gameros noted the site only allows skateboarders, not people on scooters, bicycles, rollerblades or skates. He suggested opening up the park to more members of the community by scheduling times at the remodeled park for non-skateboarders.

“I don’t think that the skating community would mind sharing that,” Gameros said. “Because I know you don’t do them together at the same time, but a six-hour block a couple of days a week, I think, would be great.”

Others on the dais expressed support for Gameross recommendation, which could be implemented after the park’s completion. In the meantime, the panel voted 7-0 to move forward with construction.