Costa Mesa invites residents, families to ‘Cruise the Loop’

Mesa Verde Drive East will open its outer lanes Sunday morning to pedestrians, bicyclists, scooters and golf carts, inviting them to “Cruise the Loop.”

An exercise in reimagining city streets as thoroughfares not just for vehicles but for pedestrians, bicyclists and other users takes place in Costa Mesa Sunday during a family-friendly “Cruise the Loop” event.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the city, in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA), will open up the outer lanes of both sides of Mesa Verde Drive East, between Baker Street and Harbor Boulevard, creating a loop for pedestrians, bicyclists and scooter users.

The cruise is open to neighbors who, given their proximity to the Costa Mesa Country Club, own electric golf carts and may want to join the fun. Participants can stop at two hubs along the route to enjoy safety demonstrations, carnival games, live music and other activities.

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Costa Mesa’s “Cruise the Loop” open street event takes place Sunday morning on Mesa Verde Drive East. (Courtesy of the city of Costa Mesa)

Paul Martin, Costa Mesa’s transportation services manager, said OCTA has been studying the feasibility of, and interest in, enhanced bikeways on roads that experience lower traffic volumes than they were built to accommodate.

The idea is to temporarily demonstrate, through events like Cruise the Loop, how such a scenario might look, feel and function and then survey participants with a thought of perhaps implementing more permanent changes in the future.

“We don’t have a city project to change the street,” Martin said. “We just wanted to say, what if it looked a little different? And for three hours people could experience what that difference looks like.”

On Mesa Verde Drive East, whose four lanes can accommodate up to 30,000 vehicles per day, actual traffic counts are under 10,000. This makes the thoroughfare an ideal candidate for a potential “road repurposing” as Martin calls it, particularly because it connects residential neighborhoods to commercial businesses on Harbor Boulevard.

Costa Mesa’s Mesa Verde Drive East on Sunday hosts “Cruise the Loop,” an open street event hosted by the city and OCTA. (Courtesy of the city of Costa Mesa)

“This is our chance to do something in the Mesa Verde area, to show them they’re still on our radar and see if they have the appetite and the interest,” Martin said. “If they say, “No, Paul, get lost,’ I’ll take that back to City Hall.”

Councilmember Arlis Reynolds said she’s excited to come out on Sunday and watch people “cruise the loop.” She recalled playing in streets and riding bikes with friends as a child and said streets nowadays are much different.

“For so many reasons, our streets are less conducive to families and people just existing,” she said. “Part of this concept is reminding ourselves what active streets look like and how we can get back there.”