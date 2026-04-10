Huntington Beach district auditorium to celebrate 100 years with birthday show

Reaching one’s centennial is a milestone worth celebrating for any person. The same is true for the Huntington Beach Union High School District’s historic auditorium.

A special show, “A Century of Stars and Stories,” will be held to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the venue on April 18.

The stately structure, which opened in 1926 on the campus of Huntington Beach High School, has hosted thousands of performances, along with assemblies and awards ceremonies for schools districtwide.

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It was named the Darrell Stillwagon Auditorium in 2000 to posthumously honor the school’s longtime activities director — who died in 1996 at age 63 the morning of the campus graduation he’d been planning — and was given a nearly $10- million renovation in 2009.

Architects Allison and Allison designed the auditorium in the Lombard Romanesque Revival style with a Mediterranean influence, including the iconic 120-foot bell tower.

Tara Choat, who is producing and directing the show, is more than familiar with the auditorium as a 2015 graduate who participated in the Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts and has returned as a costuming assistant.

“[For] anyone who has any love for this city, this campus, the show is a really unique way to come and celebrate how historic this campus is and appreciate how much time and effort and energy has gone into that building,” Choat said.

“There have been so many people just performing and bringing what they love to the stage. It’s such a happy space, so it’s cool for people to be able to come and get some information about it but also try and support it through fundraising.”

The show is primarily a fundraiser for a needed green room renovation. Sponsorship opportunities and an online auction will be available.

Choat said “A Century of Stars and Stories,” will be a variety show divided into decades. Each decade will feature a video talking about the history of the theater, the city and the world at large during each time period.

The videos will be followed by varying dance and musical theater acts, each appropriate to that decade.

The first act will take guests from the 1920s through the 1960s, ending with a special dedication to Joe Batte, the longtime technical theater director who passed away last September.

“Just a little nod and thank you to him for all of his time that he spent here,” Choat said. “Originally, he was supposed to be the one really headlining this show and putting this show together.”

During intermission, guests will be invited to step outside to enjoy cake and more live music under the stars.

The second act will pick up in the 1970s, focusing on Asian immigration into the city following the Vietnam War and the development of Little Saigon in Westminster. That will include a performance by Thien An Performing Arts.

The show will continue to the 2020s, the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

Choat said she was originally tasked with procuring information and media from high school yearbooks and other sources, before being approached by APA administrator Andrea Taylor asking her if she would direct the show.

“As we got closer to the event, it kind of turned into, I’m going to direct it,” Choat said. “It’s fun. It’s also a lot, but in a good way. I do love this program very much, so it’s nice to be able to help do different things and make sure that people know about us and come and support us.”

A reception will be held at 6 p.m. on April 18, prior to the show at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through APA’s website and priced at $25 for balcony seats, $50 for general admission and $100 for VIP. The VIP package includes preferred seating and a swag bag containing a T-shirt and a voucher for a future APA performance.