Newport Beach takes a ‘swing’ at Guinness world record for biggest dance lesson

Revelers dance a slow Balboa Swing in this vintage photo. Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record for biggest swing lesson.

Looking recapture its “Queen of Swing” spirit, Newport Beach hopes to dance its way into a new Guinness World Record.

With an official Guinness adjudicator on site, revelers will assemble at the Peninsula Park Athletic Park next to Balboa Pier on April 19 in a bid to take part in the biggest swing dance lesson ever.

“The reason why we are doing this is to celebrate the iconic Balboa Swing,” said Ashley Johnson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Visit Newport Beach. “The timing aligns beautifully with our city’s 120th anniversary this year. Why not try to beat a record?”

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Bletchly Park Trust, owner of an English country house and estate, holds the current title for world’s biggest swing dance lesson, set back in 2018 with 391 dance couples.

Backed by the Jonathon Stout Orchestra and featuring Hilary Alexander, Visit Newport Beach hopes to set a new benchmark later this month.

Johnson reports that almost 900 people have signed up so far.

The bid harkens back to a time when the city hosted legendary venues like the Rendezvous Ballroom — nicknamed the “Queen of Swing” — and the Balboa Pavilion during the Big Band era of the 1930s.

“Newport Beach was like the Sin City of California and the Rendezvous Room was an epicenter,” said Bill Lobdell, the city’s historian laureate. “During Bal Week, when spring breakers flooded into the city, the Rendezvous Room would draw 1,500 couples a night. It was just packed.”

The late, great Rendezvous Ballroom in Newport Beach (Courtesy of Visit Newport Beach)

Big Band musicians, including the likes of Stan Kenton, Tommy Dorsey and Benny Goodman, graced the Rendezvous Ballroom’s stage in its Swing Era. The storied venue reportedly earned its swinging moniker from the national Look Magazine in 1938, before burning down in 1966.

Beachfront condos now stand in its place.

“Old-timers have such fond memories of the Rendezvous Room,” Lobdell said. “With every year that goes by, that history is lost a little bit. It’s great that [Visit Newport] is reviving the memories.”

The Rendezvous Ballroom stretched for a whole city block but, with a dance floor packed with patrons, its quarters were too crowded for swing’s signature flips.

With tight and intricate footwork, the Balboa Swing arose out of necessity before taking the rest of the state by storm.

Teachers from the Atomic Ballroom, a local dance studio, will bring the Balboa Swing back to life during a half-hour dance lesson later this month.

In addition to all the dancing, there will be food trucks on hand and raffle prizes.

While the world record attempt is festive, crowning a new swing queen is serious business. Volunteer stewards have to keep watchful eyes on groups of 100 dancers to make sure they keep moving for the whole half-hour lesson.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and is free and open to dancers 13 or older. Singles are welcome and will be paired with a dance partner.

“We ask that those who are interested in dancing sign up in advance on our website,” Johnson said. “Step out in your Sunday swing best, come celebrate with us and be a part of history.”

To register, go to visitnewportbeach.com.