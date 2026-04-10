Times Community News reporter Gabriel San Román wins Ruben Salazar Award

Times Community News reporter Gabriel San Román received a Ruben Salazar Award on Friday from the California Chicano News Media Assn.

The award recognized San Román for his work chronicling self-deportation through the journey of one man, Arturo, who decided to relocate his family from Anaheim to Tijuana in March 2025. The winning feature, published in the Daily Pilot & TimesOC last August, was titled “After 28 years, O.C. man self-deports to Tijuana in search of a better life.”

Arturo had been sharing his story on social media, and San Román reached out to him to set up an interview over Zoom. Their discussions provided insights into the plight of undocumented immigrants, a story San Román said he believes had the effect of turning “the American Dream on its head.”

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“It was a real narrative turner, in the sense that he basically felt frustrated by the lack of opportunities being undocumented,” the journalist added. “There’s an affordability crisis for people who are citizens. When you’re undocumented, you have more challenges with regard to a job, housing especially, and then you’re basically paying into social programs that you can’t benefit from — like Social Security — unless there’s an opportunity to adjust your status.”

Arturo, a Mexican-American immigrant, remained undocumented for 28 years. He gained citizenship in Mexico within months.

Self-deportation, San Román surmised, is probably something immigrants are considering now more than ever before. He noted that self-deportation was viewed as “a joke” in the past, sharing background on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement pilot program that flopped in 2008, but he said the climate around the issue has changed with signaling from the current Trump administration that it would carry out the largest mass deportation operation in the nation’s history.

“It basically challenges the conventions about the ‘good and the bad’ immigrant that is often reflected in policy from politicians and media,” San Román said of the story. “Whose story are people going to pay attention to? Whose story are they going to give weight and consideration, and ultimately empathy, to?

“It’s been a longstanding position of mine as a journalist to basically challenge that dichotomy and tell stories that are more complex, more nuanced, and force the reader to think about things in ways that aren’t so conventional, or so reflective of what a lot of media and politicians put out there.”

San Román said he was humbled by the honor, adding that he felt a deep sense of connection to Salazar, the former L.A. Times columnist and reporter, both for where their families came from and the subject matter they have covered.

“The connections there are pretty meaningful — his roots and work in his career, covering things like police brutality and the Chicano movement, are things that I have covered in my time in journalism,” San Román said. “I wouldn’t say to the prominence of Salazar, but it’s nice to be recognized for my work, especially with an award in his name.”

San Román, whose work appeared in OC Weekly from 2006 to 2019, first joined Times Community News in 2021.

“Gabriel truly earned this award,” said Carol Cormaci, TCN’s executive editor. “This was not a story that dropped into his lap, but one he actively sought out last year as ICE activities were putting a pall on the Southland.

“What struck me most about it was how the subject of the article trusted Gabriel and opened up to him, giving his candid view that his self-deportation was actually turning out to be for the best. I’m proud of the resulting article and so pleased the Association chose to honor him with one of their prestigious awards this year.”

