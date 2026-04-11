Costa Mesa City Council reluctantly accepts rate hike for county landfill use

The Olinda Alpha Landfill, above, is at capacity, so investments had to be made for the expansion of the other two Orange County facilities, the Prima Desheca Landfill in San Juan Capistrano and the Frank. R. Bowerman Landfill in Irvine.

The cost of garbage hauling services will go up in Costa Mesa — a scenario playing out in municipalities throughout Orange County — after city leaders Tuesday approved new rates for the use of local landfills .

The county manages the landfills, receiving the region’s trash as part of the Waste Infrastructure System Enterprise (WISE) agreement. Costa Mesa signed onto the deal in 1997, and it’s set to expire on June 30 of this year.

Council members in a regular meeting Tuesday unanimously, albeit reluctantly, voted to another 10-year arrangement with WISE, which includes a dramatic increase in the cost waste haulers pay to use the county’s landfills.

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That rate is currently set at $43.76 per ton. For cities that renew their deal with the county, it will increase to $67 per ton beginning this year, $74 per ton in 2027 and then $81 per ton beginning in 2028, according to reports by city staff.

Rates will be even higher for those who don’t sign on, jumping from $92.70 to $110.77 per ton in the first three years without a contract.

“We’re basically being strong armed into this agreement,” Councilmember Loren Gameros said. “Otherwise, you’re going to pay heavily.”

The increased rates are largely due to the upcoming closure of the Olinda Alpha Landfill in Brea, which is nearly at capacity, said Public Works analyst Alex Gaxiola. That led the county to invest heavily into the expansion of the other two, the Prima Deshecha Landfill in San Juan Capistrano and the Frank. R. Bowerman Landfill in Irvine.

Costa Mesa could have opted out of the WISE agreement and sent its trash to landfills outside of Orange County, but that would cost even more, Gaxiola said.

“As unfortunate as the increase is, it is the best deal we can get,” Mayor Pro Tem Manuel Chavez said. “Because the alternative is spending more money to go farther away.”

The rate hike applies only to the trash sent to landfills, not the plastic, aluminum, paper and organic waste taken to recycling centers. With that in mind, the most reliable way communities can bring down their costs may be to create less landfill waste.

“These rates are dollars per ton,” Councilmember Arlis Reynolds said. “So there are opportunities to reduce your costs by reducing your waste.”

Meanwhile, the Fountain Valley City Council also unanimously voted to renew its WISE Agreement with the county on Tuesday.