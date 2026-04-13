Man charged with drugging, raping a woman in Laguna Beach

Mateo Dujmovic was booked into the Orange County Jail on Friday. He pleaded not guilty Monday to mulitple felony charges related to the alleged rape of a woman in Laguna Beach.

A 19-year-old man was charged Monday with drugging and raping a woman in Laguna Beach.

Mateo Dujmovic was charged with sexual penetration by foreign object, sexual penetration with an intoxicating substance used on victim, rape, and rape by use of drugs, all felonies.

He allegedly attacked the woman on Friday, according to the criminal complaint. Dujmovic was booked into Orange County Jail on Friday, according to jail records.

Dujmovic pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana. He was ordered held on $100,000 bail and ordered to return to court for a pretrial hearing this Friday at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.

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Laguna Beach police Lt. Jesse Schmidt said the department would not provide further details because the case is “still ongoing.”

A spokeswoman for the Orange County district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for details.