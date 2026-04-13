Mother’s Market grocery workers kick off O.C. union drive in Costa Mesa

Grocery workers participate in a “March on the Boss” rally into Mother’s Market in Costa Mesa.

Grocery workers marched into Mother’s Market in Costa Mesa Monday morning by the dozens and wanted to speak with the manager.

Curious shoppers looked on as the group, calling itself “Hearts United,” took its union campaign public and demanded the organic health food store respect their right to organize.

“We’re ready to move forward collaboratively,” said Omar Gallo, a worker at the store.

The push to have United Food and Commercial Workers Local 324 recognized as the representative voice of the grocery workers during Monday’s action also included key political allies.

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Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens and Councilmember Manuel Chavez joined the workers as they gathered near a closed cash register with cellphones out to record the moment.

“This is my grocery store,” Chavez, who shops at Mother’s Market on weekends, began to say, but a store manager interrupted him before he could finish his comments.

“I need this to be over right now,” the manager said.

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Workers promised to leave the grocery store once speeches concluded. They sought to hand her a letter addressed to Mother’s Market chief executive Dorothy Carlow from Hearts United but the store manager left after demanding everyone clear the store.

Chavez continued his remarks and lauded the workers, some of whom scanned and bagged groceries during their shifts.

“Without you, we cannot have these services,” he said.

The delegation, which included workers from Mother’s Market locations across Orange County, ended with raucous “Sí, se puede” chants before exiting the store for a sidewalk rally outside of it where protest signs cheekily declared, “Lettuce Unionize.”

A company spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.

Mother’s Market employees file in to deliver a union petition to management. (Don Leach/Daily Pilot)

For grocery workers like Moc Ahn Nguyen and Dylan Olmos, issues over pay and scheduling helped fuel the union drive at Costa Mesa, where they have worked for the past few months.

“This is the lowest wage job that I’ve had,” said Nguyen, a cashier hired last year. “Grocery prices have risen so much. Rent goes up, but our wages don’t. Wages are a big issue for us.”

A job posting for the Costa Mesa location lists a salary range between $16.90 and $19.80 per hour along with a health benefits package. Mother’s Market also gives employees who work 30 hours a week a 25% discount on groceries, but workers argue it is not enough to offset wages they want to boost through a union contract.

“When it comes to buying anything from the store, most of my co-workers are still not able to afford some of these groceries, despite the discount,” said Olmos. “I hear about the ‘glory days,’ under previous owners, when workers were able to take leftover hot bar or salad bar food home instead of what we do now, which is scan and throw it away.”

During the interview, the store manager interrupted to warn that anybody associated with the action would have their cars towed from the store’s parking lot in 15 minutes.

“Supporting union workers should be common sense at this point, but seeing how our employer is propped to be against us is kind of disheartening,” Nguyen added before starting a noon shift.

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Costa Mesa police officers responded to the scene while the rally continued outside of the store. After talking with union leaders, two officers offered to deliver the union letter to the store manager.

As it wound down, the Costa Mesa march and rally proved only to be the beginning.

It kicked off a week of scheduled delegations at Mother’s Market locations in Santa Ana, Anaheim Hills, Irvine, Huntington Beach and Long Beach. The campaign could add up to 600 members to UFCW 324’s ranks, if the whole company is unionized.

Councilmember Manuel Chavez speaks in favor of a union at Mother’s Market (Don Leach/Daily Pilot)

In addition to highlighting wages, which workers argue has led to high turnover rates, the campaign also seeks to bargain scheduling and staffing issues through a union contract.

“I like what the company stands for in providing organic groceries for people,” said Gisela Flores, a food service team lead at the Anaheim Hills location. “On the flip side, schedules coming out two days before the week starts is just not right. It’s been a struggle, but we’re fighting for a change to happen.”

After Costa Mesa, workers announced the union drive at the Anaheim Hills location Monday afternoon.

“We want to organize more workers and negotiate a contract fairly without any pushback or interference from our employers,” Olmos said. “We deserve to be compensated and respected for all the hard work that we do here.”