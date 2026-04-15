Huntington Beach community helps refresh autism awareness mural

The parking lot of the Denny’s Restaurant in Huntington Beach is where a local nonprofit has now painted two murals highlighting autism awareness.

But the inside of the eatery also has a special meaning for AMUSE 4 Autism Foundation founder Brittany Bas.

“This is where my son learned how to eat in public,” she said.

Bas’ son Hunter, now 11, is autistic. His twin sister, Hannah, is not.

Huntington Beach Mayor Casey McKeon helps AMUSE 4 Autism founder Brittany Bas paint a mural in the parking lot of the Denny’s on Beach Boulevard on Sunday. (Eric Licas)

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Every family has a different dynamic. Many of the local families that Bas works with came together Sunday to help paint the mural, after a previous mural erected in 2020 was painted over earlier this year.

April is Autism Acceptance Month. Brittany and Hannah Bas each spoke at the Huntington Beach City Council meeting on April 7.

The mural, though, has been a labor of love for people outside of the autism community as well.

A child helps repaint a mural that had been covered up at the Denny’s restaurant on Beach Boulevard on Sunday. (Eric Licas)

Bas brought together local artists Melissa Murphy (Murals) and James Thomas of Bluejacket Sign Company to help refresh the artwork. But they were far from the only ones to pick up a paintbrush.

Huntington Beach Mayor Casey McKeon finished off a flower on Sunday, while firefighters also helped make the wall explode with color. Earlier in the week, Police Chief Eric Parra chipped in.

Part of what AMUSE 4 Autism does is educate local police and fire departments on autism.

“First responders should have a terminology in their head,” Bas said. “If I say, ‘autism eloper,’ I want them to have a protocol for that. What does that mean? What does the family need? Or if someone in the community experiences an aggressive behavior — like if they see me getting beat by my son in a meltdown — how do we want them to react as families? How do we make them feel a little bit safer in that moment?”

Money was raised for the nonprofit at the Lions Club crabfest at the Huntington Beach Senior Center on Saturday night.

Bas was motivated to create her nonprofit in 2020, after her son ran away on the beach when he was 5 years old.

AMUSE 4 Autism has an advocate in IEP Consultants of Orange County — IEP being the acronym for an individual education plan. The two organizations will plan events together.

IEP Consultants of Orange County president/founder Vanessa Martinez said she sometimes stays with families for years, though again, every situation is different.

Volunteers paint flowers fish, butterflies and other elements at a mural in support of Huntington Beach-based nonprofit AMUSE 4 Autism. (Eric Licas)

“Other times, the parent learns so much from me in one year that they don’t need me anymore,” Martinez said. “They’re on their way, they’re doing their own research, they understand the complexities and what to ask, they understand what they’re willing to accept.”

Bas helps out a lot with elementary school-aged families, organizing a summer camp each August. They also meet monthly at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley, and online support on Zoom is also available.

She said there’s financial support out there through the In-Home Supportive Services program, where parents can be paid to be their child’s caregiver. That was Bas’ route — she was formerly working a well-paying job for a plastic surgeon, but had to quit to receive free autism services because she still couldn’t afford to pay rent and up to $4,000 a month for necessary services.

Evan Baldwin, 26, was one of the autistic individuals who came to work on the mural on Sunday. He met Bas when she was a speaker at The LOOP autism program at Golden West College.

Baldwin, who also has cerebral palsy, is very social. He was part of the Endeavors special education program while attending Marina High School. Now, he receives services through the Regional Center of Orange County.

“There are many misconceptions about what autism is and isn’t,” Baldwin said. “I think that it’s necessary to help overcome those, the stigmas, the misconceptions, all of that stuff.”

It’s about spreading awareness and bringing the community together, which is why the mural was about more than just some wet paint.

Bas said her son Hunter has aggressive tendencies, which make it hard for the family to live a “normal” lifestyle.

“I realized that there was really no education in the community about the multiple sides of the autism spectrum,” she said. “All of these families that I’ve met within the school district and in the community, it’s a safe space for us and for them, because we’re living the same life. We’ve got holes in the wall.”