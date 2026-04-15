Imaginology attracts young scientists, artists and explorers with weekend of hands-on fun

A spherical 3-D pinball maze spins, getting the attention of a youngster during the annual Imaginology Festival at the OC Fair and Events Center in Costa Mesa on Saturday.

Children from throughout Southern California made Costa Mesa’s county fairgrounds a destination for learning, creativity and play this weekend at the Orange County Fair & Event Center’s Imaginology festival.

From bubbles to butterflies, the annual event inspires would-be scientists, engineers, artists and explorers to engage in interactive exhibits, games and experiments designed to get kids thinking about the world around them and how it works.

A family engages with tortoises from the Reptile Zoo exhibit Saturday at the OC Fair & Event Center’s Imaginology festival. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

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A youngster walks through an oversized chess board during the annual Imaginology Festival Saturday at the O.C. fairgrounds. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Thousands of families strolled the fairgrounds, where there was no shortage of live entertainment, musical performances and things to do, like climbing aboard a Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue ladder truck, operating robots and expressing their artistic talents in a children’s chalk art festival.

Parents and guardians needing to cool their jets were invited to spend a moment in time out — the Time Out Lounge, that is, in the center’s wine courtyard. But many adults who’d come out Saturday and Sunday appeared to enjoy Imaginology’s packed schedule just as much as the kids.

Keeping guests on course, a scavenger hunt challenged attendees to visit each of 14 stations and stamp their passport to receive a prize. Those who accepted the mission took a turn on an adventure course styled after “American Ninja Warrior” and learned about flying gliders from Costa Mesa’s Harbor Soaring Society.

While the in-person fun ended Sunday, a slate of online activities offer experiments and art projects with a STEAM focus that children and families can try at home anytime at ocfair.com/imaginology/stem.