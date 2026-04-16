Bluebird Canyon residents petition to underground utilities

Bluebird Canyon residents are petitioning to form an underground utility assessment district that covers 158 parcels. It’s the latest neighborhood to seek such a district in wildfire-prone Laguna Beach.

As Laguna Beach residents continue to push to have utility lines moved underground, the neighborhood of Upper Bluebird Canyon, a collection of 158 parcels, is the latest to ask the city to begin the assessment district formation process.

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the appropriation of $310,000 from the wildfire mitigation and fire safety fund for preliminary design and engineering of the proposed underground utility assessment district. There is approximately $1.3 million remaining in the fund for future projects.

According to a city staff report, 58 utility poles and 7,238 linear feet of overhead power lines would be removed for the project. Capital Program Manager Pierre Sawaya estimated the work could take four to six years to complete, including an 18-month utility design phase.

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Petitioners gathered support from 84 property owners, slightly above the required 50% established in the city’s revised assessment district formation policy.

News Laguna Beach hopes to spur residents to get behind undergrounding utility lines The Laguna Beach City Council approved changes to its policy regarding the formation of underground utility assessment districts to entice residents to support such projects as wildfire mitigation efforts.

In hopes of encouraging more residents to take a proactive role in protecting their community against the threat of wildfire, city officials lowered the threshold for required signatures from 60% of property owners within the boundary of a proposed district in July. The city also waived the requirement of a $500 deposit from each petitioner to go toward start-up costs.

Susan Whitin, one of a few residents who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, said the item was being brought to the council with 53% of property owners signing on because petitioners felt an urgency to get started on the project timeline.

“Given that we’re one of the three highest fire hazard severity zones in the city, the timeline raises serious concerns,” Whitin said. “In the case of a fire or an earthquake, down utility poles can block critical evacuation routes, compounding the risk to the residents and the responders. We respectfully but strongly urge the city to identify and pursue available methods to significantly shorten the time frame. Accelerating this process is a matter of public safety and risk reduction, and we urge you to treat this with urgency.”

Whitin added that there was broad support among a straw poll conducted by the petitioners. She expressed confidence that affected property owners would vote for the project with an understanding of their financial options, whether by full upfront payment, by assessment, or through qualification for the assessment deferment loan program.

News Laguna Beach makes underground utility assessment deferment loan program more accessible The Laguna Beach City Council voted to decrease the minimum age to be eligible for the underground utility assessment deferment loan program from 62 to 55. The household income threshold will be set at 20% above the Orange County moderate income limit.

Following the completion of preliminary design and engineering, property owners will be asked to vote on the proposed district, with votes being weighted by the amount of the assessment attached to each parcel. Assuming the district passes, the city would be reimbursed for its initial contribution via the assessments.

The Bluebird Canyon Drive assessment district, as it is being called, will require acquisition of easements to construct underground utilities along private streets. Crabbe, Didrikson, Keller, Saling and Jefferson ways are among the privately-owned roads with parcels that fall within the boundaries of the proposed district.