Costa Mesa bottleshop, lucky lotto retailer forced to cap off 65-year run

A rainbow arcs over Baycrest Caps & Corks Bottleshop on 17th Street in Costa Mesa in an undated photo. The longstanding business was forced to close when a new owner refused to continue the lease.

After 65 years of business — including nearly three decades of stewardship under one local family — Costa Mesa’s Baycrest Caps & Corks Bottleshop has closed, ending its reign as a neighborhood hangout and perhaps the luckiest lottery spot in the city.

Co-owner Bryan Nye confirmed the shop at 333 East 17th St. was forced to exit by April 1 after a new property owner refused to continue the lease. It was a blow to the family, which offered to pay more but received no response.

“There’s no hard feelings on my end. We didn’t own it — it’s their property to do with as they wish,” he said. “Still, it’s kind of a bummer.”

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Nye’s mother, Sylvia Bice, purchased Baycrest with her husband in 1998 to keep busy after the winding down of their construction company. The original owners had first hung a shingle across the street in 1952, later building a new bottleshop and deli in the current location.

Baycrest Caps & Corks Bottleshop owners Bryan Nye, from left, mom Sylvia Bice and son Bryce.

Nye, now 50, helped out at the store and bought into the business in 2002. Under his watch, the Costa Mesa family rebuilt the interior into a well-stocked market.

“It was pretty run down, so we redid the whole store,” he said. “And the numbers started getting better.”

Baycrest offered a rotating selection of high-end spirits, wine and craft beers, the last of which was a passion project for Nye, who enjoyed keeping up with trends and customer’s changing tastes.

Beyond those seeking capped and corked commodities, folks often dropped by to converse about politics, jobs and neighborhood news. Dog treats behind the counter were a draw for pooches who’d drag their owners across the threshold during daily walks.

Appearing occasionally were celebrities, like NBA players Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dennis Rodman and comedian Adam Carolla, who seemed to appreciate the selection and low-key atmosphere.

Celebrity sightings, like an appearance by Adam Carolla, were common at Baycrest Caps & Corks Bottleshop in Costa Mesa, which recently closed up shop after 65 years. (Courtesy of Bryan Nye)

Then there was the lottery crowd, drawn by Baycrest’s inclusion on an elite list of “historical lucky retailers,” a designation bestowed by the California Lottery.

Between 1988 and 2007, the Costa Mesa store was connected to nearly $27.2 million in wins, including a $12.6 million jackpot in 1994. Nye said the store awarded $12,000 to $15,000 weekly and ranked third in Orange County sales.

“Our lotto reps were pretty sad when they heard we had to close, because we were such a high performing store,” he added.

After a commercial real estate firm acquired the property last August, the store was listed for lease. Seeking to remain, Baycrest made an offer 20% over the asking price, but never heard back.

“We never really got any information,” said Nye, recalling how he and his mom held a fire sale to get rid of inventory.

Newport Beach resident Bill Spitalnick, who frequented the bottleshop for scratchers and reported its closure to The Pilot, was disappointed by the loss.

“It had two lottery machines. The owner built a little table desk type area for people to take their scratchers to, and people would sit and do their scratchers for hours,” the 84-year-old retiree said Wednesday.

“I made friends there with people who had similar likes as I did. Now it’s completely closed and I have a feeling I’ll never see those same people ever again, even though they live close by.”

Taking some time off while son Bryce was on spring break from Newport Harbor High School, Nye said he hopes to revive the business model someplace else.

“I’d love to open up in a new location,” he said. “I think it’d be a lot of fun to do it the way I want to do it from scratch.”