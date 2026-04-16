Eco-friendly activities in Orange County to celebrate Earth Day
- Share via
Earth Day was established in the 1970s as a way to raise awareness about the impact humans have on the planet. It continues to be a globally recognized holiday that encourages communities to enjoy nature while engaging in efforts to protect it. Officially, Earth Day is April 22, but events celebrating Mother Earth are planned all week long in Orange County. Guided nature hikes, beach cleanup events and oceanfront yoga are just some of the eco-friendly activities offered.
Costa Mesa Earth Day Festival
Saturday, April 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Costa Mesa City Hall Lawn, 77 Fair Drive
Costa Mesa’s Earth Day Festival will feature booths with environmental information, interactive displays and hands-on demonstrations focused on sustainability. Games, raffle prizes, free compost giveaways and a flower-planting demonstration are also planned for this all-ages event.
Earth Day Yoga, Beach Cleanup and Lunch & Learn
Saturday, April 18, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Dana Point Harbor
34451 Ensenada Place, Dana Point
Dana Point Harbor partners with Stand Up to Trash for an Earth Day packed with fun. The day begins at at 8 a.m. with oceanfront yoga on the grass at Baby Beach from YogaSix Dana Point, followed by a Beach Cleanup at 9 a.m. A Lunch & Learn event is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. and includes a clothing swap, along with environmental education on how to help protect marine life in the dolphin and whale-watching capital of the world.
Earth Day at the Bay
Saturday, April 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center
2301 University Drive, Newport Beach
The Newport Bay Conservancy welcomes visitors to the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center for “Earth Day at the Bay” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The free, family-friendly event will feature environmental-themed exhibits from community partners and local artists, live music, hands-on arts and crafts and educational activities. Food trucks will provided concessions and there is even a scavenger hunt planned.
City of Irvine Earth Day Event
Saturday, April 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Quail Hill Community Center, 39 Shady Canyon Drive, Irvine
The city of Irvine invites locals to celebrate Earth Day at the Quail Hill Community Center with guided hikes, a composting demonstration and other interactive activities. Hikes, led by Irvine Ranch Conservancy, will be begin at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Registration is required on-site, with limited space available.
Garden Bugs: Earth Day Special
Wednesday, April 22, 4 p.m.
Fountain Valley Library
17635 Los Alamos St., Fountain Valley
Plant the seeds for your own herb or vegetable garden with OCPL’s Earth Day program. The Fountain Valley Library’s patio will offer a selection of seeds to plant and grow along with information on how to grow a sustainable garden.
Earth Day Beach Cleanup
Wednesday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Huntington City Beach
21080 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach
Spend Earth Day cleaning up the community at Paséa Hotel & Spa’s sponsored beach cleanup event. Meet in the hotel’s lobby for complimentary snacks provided by the hotel, before walking across the street for a beach cleanup. Paséa will provide beach cleanup bags and offer all volunteers a 10% off coupon to lunch at its restaurant, Lōrea, to thank participants. RSVP at paseahotel.com
The Wonders of Laguna Coast: An Earth Day Celebration Hike
Saturday, April 25, 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, 18751 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach
OC Parks and LCF naturalists will lead a hike through the James Dilley Preserve as a reminder that the natural world is worth protecting. Learn about the history of the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park on this 2.5-mile hike. Advance registration is required. Visit lagunacanyon.org to register.
Earth Day: Walk on Common Ground climate walk
Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m.
Main Beach, Laguna Beach
The Citizens’ Climate Lobby Laguna Beach chapter will host a climate walk on April 25 to raise public awareness about climate change. The 2.5-mile, family-friendly walk will begin at 10 a.m. at Main Beach in Laguna Beach and move through town, finishing back at Main Beach. Participants are invited to bring climate or Earth-related signs, although no signs on sticks or signs with profanity or partisan political messages will be permitted.
Fairview Park Earth Day Volunteer
Saturday, April 25, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Fairview Park
2525 Placentia Ave., Costa Mesa
Fairview Park is home to native plants and wildlife. Inside the Outdoors will host an environmental education program at the popular park this Earth Day, administered by the Orange County Department of Education in partnership with OC Parks. Volunteers will help the park’s environment by planting, weeding and removing invasive plant species from the area. Ideal for participants ages 14 and up, space is limited to 50 volunteers. Register online.
Introduction to Gardening with Native Plants
Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Environmental Nature Center
1601 E. 16th Street, Newport Beach
Join instructors Hugo Sopeña and Lori Whalen for a beginner-level class on the essentials of native plant gardening at the Environmental Nature Center. Learn how to evaluate site conditions, gain a basic understanding of soil and drainage considerations and more. The class is ideal first-time native gardeners or anyone seeking a more confident foundation before starting their own native plant garden. Registration is required and tickets are priced at $15 for ENC members and $20 for non-members. Visit encenter.org for more information.