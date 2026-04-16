Eco-friendly activities in Orange County to celebrate Earth Day

Earth Day was established in the 1970s as a way to raise awareness about the impact humans have on the planet. It continues to be a globally recognized holiday that encourages communities to enjoy nature while engaging in efforts to protect it. Officially, Earth Day is April 22, but events celebrating Mother Earth are planned all week long in Orange County. Guided nature hikes, beach cleanup events and oceanfront yoga are just some of the eco-friendly activities offered.

Costa Mesa resident Guillermo Espinoza, 55, right, pedals a bicycle during Costa Mesa’s Earth Day Festival at City Hall. (File Photo)

Costa Mesa Earth Day Festival

Saturday, April 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Costa Mesa City Hall Lawn, 77 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa’s Earth Day Festival will feature booths with environmental information, interactive displays and hands-on demonstrations focused on sustainability. Games, raffle prizes, free compost giveaways and a flower-planting demonstration are also planned for this all-ages event.

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Gray whale calf breaching in front of Dana Point Harbor, seen during Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari in Dana Point, California. (Courtesy of Capt. Dave’s Dana Point Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari)

Earth Day Yoga, Beach Cleanup and Lunch & Learn

Saturday, April 18, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Dana Point Harbor

34451 Ensenada Place, Dana Point

Dana Point Harbor partners with Stand Up to Trash for an Earth Day packed with fun. The day begins at at 8 a.m. with oceanfront yoga on the grass at Baby Beach from YogaSix Dana Point, followed by a Beach Cleanup at 9 a.m. A Lunch & Learn event is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. and includes a clothing swap, along with environmental education on how to help protect marine life in the dolphin and whale-watching capital of the world.

A Roadrunner at the Upper Newport Bay, near the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center in Newport in 2021. (File Photo)

Earth Day at the Bay

Saturday, April 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center

2301 University Drive, Newport Beach

The Newport Bay Conservancy welcomes visitors to the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center for “Earth Day at the Bay” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The free, family-friendly event will feature environmental-themed exhibits from community partners and local artists, live music, hands-on arts and crafts and educational activities. Food trucks will provided concessions and there is even a scavenger hunt planned.

The Quail Hill hike for OC Hikes. (Elaine Murphy)

City of Irvine Earth Day Event

Saturday, April 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Quail Hill Community Center, 39 Shady Canyon Drive, Irvine

The city of Irvine invites locals to celebrate Earth Day at the Quail Hill Community Center with guided hikes, a composting demonstration and other interactive activities. Hikes, led by Irvine Ranch Conservancy, will be begin at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Registration is required on-site, with limited space available.

Sugar snap pea seeds that will be planted at Heirloom Potager in Santa Ana. (File Photo)

Garden Bugs: Earth Day Special

Wednesday, April 22, 4 p.m.

Fountain Valley Library

17635 Los Alamos St., Fountain Valley

Plant the seeds for your own herb or vegetable garden with OCPL’s Earth Day program. The Fountain Valley Library’s patio will offer a selection of seeds to plant and grow along with information on how to grow a sustainable garden.

Matt VanderMeer and his son Cordell VanderMeer, 11, from Huntington Beach take part in cleaning the shore line. (James Carbone/Daily Pilot )

Earth Day Beach Cleanup

Wednesday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Huntington City Beach

21080 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach

Spend Earth Day cleaning up the community at Paséa Hotel & Spa’s sponsored beach cleanup event. Meet in the hotel’s lobby for complimentary snacks provided by the hotel, before walking across the street for a beach cleanup. Paséa will provide beach cleanup bags and offer all volunteers a 10% off coupon to lunch at its restaurant, Lōrea, to thank participants. RSVP at paseahotel.com

A trail with yellow flowers at Little Sycamore, Laguna Beach. (Elaine Murphy)

The Wonders of Laguna Coast: An Earth Day Celebration Hike

Saturday, April 25, 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, 18751 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach

OC Parks and LCF naturalists will lead a hike through the James Dilley Preserve as a reminder that the natural world is worth protecting. Learn about the history of the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park on this 2.5-mile hike. Advance registration is required. Visit lagunacanyon.org to register.

Bring climate or Earth related signs to Main Beach for an Earth Day climate walk.

From left, Zoe Letterman, Ella Johnson and Aidan Atkinson, hold signs during a “Climate Strike,” at Main Beach Park in Laguna Beach in 2019. (File Photo)

Earth Day: Walk on Common Ground climate walk

Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m.

Main Beach, Laguna Beach

The Citizens’ Climate Lobby Laguna Beach chapter will host a climate walk on April 25 to raise public awareness about climate change. The 2.5-mile, family-friendly walk will begin at 10 a.m. at Main Beach in Laguna Beach and move through town, finishing back at Main Beach. Participants are invited to bring climate or Earth-related signs, although no signs on sticks or signs with profanity or partisan political messages will be permitted.

An American kestrel perches briefly on a dried stalk of mustard at Fairview Park in Costa Mesa in 2021. (File Photo)

Fairview Park Earth Day Volunteer

Saturday, April 25, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Fairview Park

2525 Placentia Ave., Costa Mesa

Fairview Park is home to native plants and wildlife. Inside the Outdoors will host an environmental education program at the popular park this Earth Day, administered by the Orange County Department of Education in partnership with OC Parks. Volunteers will help the park’s environment by planting, weeding and removing invasive plant species from the area. Ideal for participants ages 14 and up, space is limited to 50 volunteers. Register online.

Mariposa lilies can be found in isolated areas in Orange County, including Modjeska Peak in the Santa Ana Mountains, in spring. (Environmental Nature Center)

Introduction to Gardening with Native Plants

Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Environmental Nature Center

1601 E. 16th Street, Newport Beach

Join instructors Hugo Sopeña and Lori Whalen for a beginner-level class on the essentials of native plant gardening at the Environmental Nature Center. Learn how to evaluate site conditions, gain a basic understanding of soil and drainage considerations and more. The class is ideal first-time native gardeners or anyone seeking a more confident foundation before starting their own native plant garden. Registration is required and tickets are priced at $15 for ENC members and $20 for non-members. Visit encenter.org for more information.