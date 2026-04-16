Huntington Beach Planning Commission OK’s full liquor permit for bikini bar

A Huntington Beach bikini bar could be getting a full liquor license, after a split vote by the Huntington Beach Planning Commission on Tuesday night.

The commission voted 4-2 to grant a conditional use permit to Distractions Lounge that would allow for an Alcoholic Beverage Control Type 48 License, as long as the restrooms at the facility are upgraded.

Planning Commission Vice-Chair Ken Babineau and Commissioners Dave Clifford, Brian Thienes and Ann Palmer voted to deny an appeal and approve the license. Chair Brett Bush and Commissioner Domnic McGee voted against approving the license, with Commissioner Ben Goldberg absent.

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Distractions Lounge, located on Beach Boulevard south of Heil Avenue, currently has a Type 42 license that allows it to serve beer and wine. But the new license would also allow the bar to serve distilled spirits.

“Obviously, financially, you lose a lot of clientele by just serving beer and wine,” bar owner Alex Tambor said in an interview. “There’s only so big of a customer base that goes to bars, especially these days. I’m at a competitive disadvantage.”

The Huntington Beach zoning administrator approved the new license at a hearing on Feb. 18, over concerns from the Ocean View School District, which operates Westmont Elementary School a few hundred feet away. Huntington Beach City Councilman Chad Williams appealed the zoning administrator decision on Feb. 28, citing similar concerns of children who could be walking by the establishment.

OVSD Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services Keith Farrow attended Tuesday night’s meeting, again voicing objections and saying the upgraded license would be harmful to both students and residents in that area of Huntington Beach.

“Adding hard alcohol will not provide role models, or improve behaviors or better decision making,” Farrow said. “The city has clustered alcohol, smoke and vape shops near this area of the city and Westmont Elementary School.”

Tuesday night’s vote could also be appealed, which would leave it up to the council to decide.

Distractions Lounge originated in 2012, in the space formerly known as the Filling Post Pub. It opens at noon and runs until midnight on weekdays, and until 2 a.m. on weekends.

Tambor noted the area is largely commercial in nature.

“Honestly, you should call [Child Protective Services] if you have a fifth- or fourth-grader walking down Beach Boulevard by themselves,” he said. “That’s irresponsible parenting. This is elementary school. To have a 10- or 11-year-old walking down the busiest street in Orange County, that would be neglect, as far as I’m concerned. It doesn’t happen.”

During the meeting, McGee expressed concern over Huntington Beach Police Department data that showed an increase in calls for service at Distractions Lounge so far in 2026.

“In my humble opinion, I would say adding liquor to this particular premises would make the situation worse,” he said. “And, with it being 600 feet to OVSD property, I think it would be negligent if we allowed it.”

Part of the conditional use permit states that at least two security employees must be on site until 2:30 a.m. on the weekends, to control crowds, monitor customers and make sure that doors remain closed. That’s one of 26 conditions recommended by the Huntington Beach Police Department to minimize potential impacts, including all beverages remaining inside, surveillance cameras and employee training and certification.

“Yes, it’s going to be increasing the intensity of the use, but it also gives the city, the police more authority to shut it down,” Thienes said. “Without this approval, we don’t have that ability. This gives us more conditions that the business owner has to follow.”