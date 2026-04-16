Owl’s well that ends well in Huntington Beach rescue operation

Huntington Beach fire crews Thursday helped rescue a baby great horned owlet that wildlife officials believe fell in a residential area while learning to fly.

A baby owl had firefighters to thank after it fell from a tree and was rescued by a crew in Huntington Beach.

The great horned owl, which was only about 5 or 6 weeks old, fell from its nest in a residential area, according to a Huntington Beach Fire Department social media post.

According to the fire department, the young bird was “branching,” or hopping from branch to branch as it develops the ability to fly.

Advertisement

“While this is a normal part of their growth, the owl was found on the ground in an area with regular dog activity, putting it at risk,” according to the fire department.

Huntington Beach firefighters Thursday use a ladder truck to return a fallen great horned owl fledgling to its nest in a residential area. (Huntington Beach Fire Department)

Crews working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife used a ladder to return the fledgling to its nest and the response to the post was overwhelmingly positive, with residents praising officials for saving the owlet from potential harm.

Facebook user Annette Ruth Berman wrote on Wednesday, “I went back today. Saw one of the owlets moving in the nest and one of the parents sitting next to the nest.” She also thanked the firefighters for saving the creature.