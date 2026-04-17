Costa Mesa man pleads guilty to threats against Spitzer

A 63-year-old Costa Mesa man has pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced to time served in jail for threatening Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer, according to court records obtained Thursday.

Danny Bruce Richards pleaded guilty Tuesday to criminal threats and threatening public officials, both felonies. Orange County Commissioner Harris Siddiq sentenced Richards to 100 days in jail, the same amount of time he had credit for since his arrest.

Richards was placed on two years of formal probation and must participate in a year-long mental health program.

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The threats were made Feb. 9, according to the criminal complaint.

Richards, who was an Orange County Public Works traffic engineer, was accused in 2022 of threatening Spitzer and Richards’ boss, Denis Bilodeau. That case was ultimately dismissed July 23, according to court records.

That case stemmed from Adult Protective Services officials doing a welfare check on him on July 14, 2022. Richards complained about Spitzer and Bilodeau, who is now mayor pro tem of Orange and president of the Orange County Water District, according to court records.

Richards allegedly asked the Adult Protective Services official if she had “a silencer,” according to court records from the 2022 case. He was also accused of saying something to the effect of taking out people in his way.

His attorneys filed a motion to have Richards placed in a pretrial diversion program for those with mental health issues but later withdrew that motion, according to court records.

Richards also pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor count of making annoying telephone calls last year.