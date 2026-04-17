Dreamlike visions, Southwest scenes set for Newport Beach library exhibits

Elena Kealy poses with two of her paintings during the 58th annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition in June 2025. She was awarded the Juror’s Choice for her oil on canvas work titled “Bliss,” seen at left.

An artist in love with the terrain and architecture of the American Southwest and a painter who often brings whimsical scenes from her imagination to life will share their work in upcoming exhibits at the Newport Beach Central Library.

The Newport Beach City Arts Commission made the selections during an April 9 meeting, choosing to showcase artists Jim Doody and Elena Kealy.

Kealy is a Rancho San Margarita resident and a self-taught artist with a background in mechanical engineering who began taking painting seriously about 10 years ago. She won the juror’s choice award at last year’s 58th annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition for her painting titled “Bliss.”

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The award-winning piece depicts a woman in a sheer white gown against a backdrop of clouds. Her face is turned to the side and obscured by wild red hair, while her arms reach out and over her shoulders. A shaft of orange and red sky flows past her as if she were lying in a gentle stream of light.

“I love watching sunset clouds, and [the female figure in the painting is] floating, going through all kinds of emotions using color to illuminate,” the Russian-born painter told the Daily Pilot in a story published after the 2025 exhibition.

Clouds, the female form and vibrant streaks of light are recurring themes in Kealy’s work. Women clinging to dandelion seeds carried by the wind, ripping a guitar solo while either levitating or nonchalantly falling between skyscrapers exemplify some of the other fantastical scenes conveyed in her work.

Doody, the other artist selected by the City Arts Council, captures natural and man-made landmarks of the Southwest in an emotive style. His subjects include gas stations and diners along Route 66 oozing with Americana, as well as colonial Spanish Missions and desert landscapes bordering on abstract. A delicate use of blending recreates the effect of the sun glaring down on adobe walls, or the pink tint cast by the neon lights of a roadside hotel.

Born in Chicago, he became enamored with the Southwest when he was 6 years old during a cross-country trip to Los Angeles. His work has been featured by the Orange County Fine Arts Commission.

Exhibits featuring Doody and Kealy are expected to go up after the current cycle of exhibits at the Central Library ends this year, but exact scheduling was pending as of press time. More information can be found under the Cultural Arts tab at the bottom of the Newport Beach Library’s website, at newportbeachlibrary.org.