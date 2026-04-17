Newport Beach approves revised plans for Acacia Atrium medical office

A proposal to turn an Newport Beach office tower into a medical condominium complex is moving forward after the developer changed floor plans to include outpatient surgery and office space.

The Newport Beach City Council approved the Acacia Street development on Tuesday.

Council members overturned the Planning Commission’s November denial of the Acacia Atrium project over concerns that a 23% parking waiver requested by CGM Development, the Irvine-based developer, was too big.

Back then, the proposal envisioned a full conversion of the three-story building and 27,000-square-foot site into medical condos that would give physicians, dentists and other health professionals the opportunity to own their workspace.

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The developer appealed the commission’s decision later that month but retooled plans ahead of Tuesday’s council meeting to scale the condo conversion down to 67% of the project, which also reduced the parking space waiver it sought down to 14%.

In addition to 12 condos, the rest of the site would be dedicated to office space and outpatient surgery facilities, which lowers the amount of parking required by local zoning guidelines.

As a backup plan, the developer also proposed implementing a valet service to ensure people will be on hand to keep the flow of traffic moving in and around the complex even if parking reaches capacity.

Council members asked questions about valet services during Tuesday’s public hearing.

“The reason the valet is a potential condition is [because] as the condo units are sold, there will be continued analysis of the parking needs,” Patrick Strader, a lobbyist for CGM Development, told the council. “Without knowing who the exact doctors are that will be in each space, it’s hard to forecast what the parking needs will be.”

Ben Brazeal, a Corona del Mar dentist, spoke at the hearing in support of the revised project and said he hoped to own one of its medical condos in the near future.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to outgrow our space and, looking for areas to move to, there are not a lot of medical buildings,” he said. “This is a beautiful building, newly worked on and upgraded. [It’s] another spot for serving our growing population in the area.”

Jim Mosher, a Newport Beach resident and frequent council critic, said the revised plans should have gone back to the Planning Commission instead of getting a council hearing.

He also pointed to commission meeting minutes,noting that Jason Krotts, a principal at Reda, felt the original Acacia Atrium plan offered concessions that his company’s own proposal to transform an office building into a medical outpatient building on Irvine Avenue did not enjoy.

“You now have a different application before you,” Mosher acknowledged, “but you might ask of staff…would he still have a reason to ask if he could be retroactively given the same concessions that this applicant is being given? I think that’s an important question.”

Council members did not take up Mosher’s suggestion, but did respond to the question of process.

“This is our hearing, so we’ll push forward through it,” Councilmember Robyn Grant said. “I appreciate all the work that the Planning Commission did and all of the work that the applicant did to make sure that there was a sufficient response. It appears that we’re getting closer.”

Citing a campaign contribution he’d received from the developer, Councilmember Noah Blom recused himself from the hearing “out of an abundance of caution.”

With Blom absent from the discussion, his council colleagues unanimously approved the revised plans.