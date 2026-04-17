Pier Club invites Newport Beach to cold plunge and community building

Members of Pier Club plunge into the Pacific and take a lap around Newport Beach Pier.

Lisa Schultz and about 40 friends and neighbors joining her at Blackies every Wednesday at 7:45 a.m. typically spend a few moments grumbling about how cold it is before hopping into the ocean — without wetsuits — and swimming around Newport Beach Pier.

“As you approach the water you’re like, ‘Oh brother, this is cold!’” she told the Daily Pilot shortly after getting home from a swim. “But then the initial dive through the waves is pure bliss.”

For lifeguard Kyle Senicola, overcoming discomfort and forcing himself into the frigid Pacific has become a ritual that helps mentally prepare for the challenges of the week ahead. Research does suggest that plunging into cold water can improve people’s mood and mental health while decreasing inflammation and muscle soreness.

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Members of Pier Club after a plunge into the Pacific and a lap around Newport Beach Pier. (Courtesy of the Pier Club)

But it’s the opportunity to catch up with old friends and meet new ones that keeps Schultz, Senicola and the other members of what’s come to be known as Pier Club coming back every week. After each swim they get together to chat over breakfast burritos and coffee (or beer) at Dory Deli. It’s a “random little snowball of people hanging out,” said Dougie Mann.

“You see these people every Wednesday, and it seems like you just saw them but it’s been a whole week,” Mann said. “So there’s something weird that happens. It slows down time a little bit.”

“And sometimes people leave for a while and come back,” he added. “Next thing you know they show up with a baby or something.”

Mann started Pier Club in November of 2013 with longtime friend and Newport Harbor High School water polo coach Ross Sinclair. What began as an informal hangout spread gradually by word of mouth. It has grown especially fast in the past year or so, according to Senicola, with as many 40 or 50 people taking part each week. It’s a diverse, multigenerational gathering that includes both people who are just learning how to swim and those who have been training in aquatics their entire lives.

The group brings together people who often live just a few short miles from one another who might never have met otherwise, Mann said. Many of those who show up on a semi-regular basis have become his closest friends. For him and regulars like Schultz and Senicola, it’s an anchor in their busy schedules that grounds them in a shared sense of community.

When an injury kept Schultz out the water for several weeks, members of the Pier Club often visited her to keep her spirits up and cheer for her return. Senicola and his girlfriend started out as friends who met through the group.

Members of the Pier Club enjoy a Wednesday morning plunge in Newport Beach. (Courtesy of the Pier Club)

Pier Club has also drawn the occasional celebrity appearance. Finnish F1 driver Valtteri Bottas recently posted about taking a dip with the group on Instagram. Olympic Gold Medalist Aaron Peirsol has occasionally joined them as well.

The group is open to swimmers of all experience levels. Members include past and current lifeguards, and everyone looks out for each other for one another, Mann said.

“Everyone goes really slow,” Mann said. “It’s not like a race or anything. Everyone’s just kind of grooving along, a lot of talking even around the pier.”

He described the group as a safe space to build community — as well as a tolerance for the cold — and an opportunity to experience the best of what Newport Beach and Southern California has to offer.

“If you’re in California and you’re not getting in the Pacific Ocean, you’re really doing yourself a disservice,” he said.