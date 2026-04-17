Westminster dedicates ‘living classroom’ in Mendez Freedom Trail

Sylvia Mendez, left, and her sister Sandra Mendez Duran give a speech during the Mendez Freedom Trail dedication ceremony in Westminster on Tuesday.

A historic case in the desegregation of schools has been further memorialized, as the city of Westminster and the Orange County Department of Education on Tuesday celebrated the opening of the Mendez Freedom Trail.

The 2-mile interpretive trail, set along Hoover Street, finalizes a multi-year effort to bring Mendez Tribute Monument Park and Freedom Trail to a community that once found itself at the center of the separate-but-equal facilities debate.

On April 14, 1947, the ruling in the landmark class-action court case Mendez, et al. vs. Westminster School District of Orange County, sided with five families who challenged forced school segregation, helping to pave the way for the landmark Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education in 1954.

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Sylvia Mendez, center, with sister Sandra Mendez Duran and Westminster Mayor Chi Charlie Nguyen, left, pose with local dignitaries at the Mendez Freedom Trail dedication ceremony at Hoover Street Bikeway in Westminster on Tuesday. (James Carbone)

The dedication ceremony took place 79 years to the day of that decision, when the Mendez, Estrada, Guzman, Palomino and Ramirez families won the court ruling. They represented approximately 5,000 children in the case.

“More than 75 years ago, local families showed extraordinary courage,” Mayor Chi Charlie Nguyen said. “Gonzalo and Felicitas Mendez, along with other families, challenged a system that told their children that they did not belong. They took their case to court and fought for something simple and fundamental — the right for their children to attend their neighborhood school. And they won ... One of the most important civil rights cases in our nation’s history began right here in Westminster.”

Sylvia Mendez, left, and sister Sandra Mendez Duran hold the new Hoover Street Mendez Freedom Trail street sign at a dedication ceremony on Tuesday in Westminster. (James Carbone/James Carbone)

Assistant City Manager Adolfo Ozaeta said the city received a $2.5-million grant in state funding and an additional contribution of $1.5 million from state Sen. Tom Umberg (D-Orange) to carry out the community vision to reimagine Hoover Street as both an educational and recreational space. A protected bike path runs along the trail, which features four learning stations, the material for which is accessible in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.

Additional improvements were made along the roadway, including 40% shorter crosswalks and reduced speed limits — from 40 to 35 miles per hour — to make it more accommodating to school-aged pedestrians. The ceremony took place directly across from Webber Elementary and was also attended by children and staff from nearby Blessed Sacrament School.

Orange County Supt. of Schools Stefan Bean called the trail a “living classroom” and a “reminder that progress is not a single moment,” but rather, a path.

Students from the Blessed Sacrament School look at a panel exhibit on the Mendez Freedom Trail in Westminster on Tuesday. (James Carbone)

“The legacy of Mendez is not just something we remember,” Bean said. “It is something that we care for in how we lead, in how we serve in our community, in how we create schools where every student has the opportunity to thrive.

“So today, yes, we honor the past, but more importantly, we commit to the future — a future where access is real, where belonging is felt, and where every student can walk their own path toward opportunity.”

Mendez Tribute Monument Park, located at 7371 Westminster Blvd. and completed in December 2022, includes a bronze statue of Gonzalo and Felicitas Mendez, who fought for the right for their children to attend 17th Street School, designated then for white children, rather than attending Hoover Elementary, known at that time as the “Mexican school.”

Stefan Bean, Orange County superintendent of schools, gives remarks at a dedication ceremony for the Mendez Freedom Trail on Tuesday. (James Carbone)

Sylvia Mendez, 89, one of the children to benefit from that case, thanked those in attendance, adding “it took a village” to see the project through to completion.

“I’m sure my father is now finally getting his ‘thank you,’ because he never did get a ‘thank you,’ and that was what my mother wanted,” Mendez said. “That’s why she had me going all over the country speaking about Mendez, to make sure that everybody knew what he had done.”

During the dedication ceremony, Westminster City Manager Christine Cordon shared with attendees that a train that runs once a week may come by during the program.

Shortly after its conclusion, with schoolchildren reading the panels, the train did pass, symbolic of students jumping aboard to a fuller educational experience after five families fought to attend school on the other side of the tracks.