Bomb threat causes evacuation at Laguna Beach

Shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, the Laguna Beach Police Department received a call from an unidentified individual claiming a bomb was hidden in the area of Main Beach.

Laguna Beach and nearby businesses were evacuated after a bomb threat this weekend that turned out to be a hoax, authorities said Sunday.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, the Laguna Beach Police Department received a call from an unidentified individual claiming a bomb was hidden in the area of Main Beach.

“Emergency personnel immediately initiated safety protocols, evacuating the beach and nearby businesses while establishing a secure perimeter,”police said. “The Orange County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad responded to the scene and conducted a comprehensive search of the area utilizing specialized explosive detection canines. After a thorough investigation, no explosive devices were located.”

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The area has since been deemed safe, police added.

The department reminded the public that “knowingly making false reports of emergencies, including bomb threats, is a criminal offense and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Anyone with information related to Saturday’s threat was urged to contact LBPD Detective Cintas at (949) 715-1262.