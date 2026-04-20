Balboa’s beat goes on — and into the record books

More than 1,150 people of all ages showed up Sunday at Balboa Athletic Field, where they broke the Guinness Book World Record for the longest swing dancing lesson.

With the goal of setting a new Guinness Book World Record, close to 1,200 dancers showed up Sunday morning at Balboa’s Peninsula Park Athletic Field to take part in the largest swing dance lesson documented to date.

Visit Newport Beach, the city’s marketing arm, needed to drum up 782 participants to beat the record set in 2018 by Bletchley Park Trust in England. They surpassed that number with 1,158 dancers who jived to the sounds of the Jonathan Stout Orchestra.

Atomic Ballroom instructors take 1,158 participants through the steps of the “Balboa” swing dance Sunday to capture a Guinness Book World Record. (Susan Hoffman)

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The official Guinness World Record dance instruction lasted 30 minutes, with couples filling rows of 100 across the grass field as professional dancers from Irvine’s Atomic Ballroom took the stage to demonstrate steps for the homegrown swing dance that became known as the Balboa.

It was an opportunity to embrace local history that was established when the long-gone Rendezvous Ballroom and the Balboa Pavilion were jammed decades ago with dancers seeking a chance to enjoy some of the great musicians of the era.

Participants stretched across Balboa Athletic Field Sunday to break the Guinness Book World Record for largest swing dance lesson. (Susan Hoffman)

Shesha Marvin, the Atomic’s co-owner, spoke about how Sunday’s event came about.

“Visit Newport Beach in their promotion wanted to bring attention to Newport Beach and discovered the local regional swing dance style, Balboa,” Marvin said. “In New York they have the Lindy Hop and here they would dance the Balboa.”

He noted that the popularity of swing dancing is spreading from the U.S, to Europe and Asia, adding that even Atomic Ballroom instructors have traveled the world teaching the iconic Balboa.

Eila and Mitchell Mendoza, foreground, revel in the moment of being a part of Guinness World Record as streamers shoot across the field in celebration. (Susan Hoffman)

Balboa residents Mitchell and Eila Mendoza said they were there Sunday to participate in the record-breaking effort because they wanted to do something fun on their day off work.

“We want to learn more about the history of the area,” said Eila Mendoza. “And we need the lesson since we don’t know what we’re doing.”

It was the second time Ladera Ranch resident Kimberly Miller had participated in a successful bid for a Guinness World Record, with the first occurring in 1979 for tap dancing. On Sunday she partnered up with her friend, Dena Prim of Laguna Hills, who said, “We don’t know what to expect. Are we side-by-side or facing each other? We don’t know the steps and we’re learning for the first time.”

Participants from near and far showed up Sunday at Balboa Athletic Field to be a part of Guinness Book World Record for longest swing dance lesson. (Susan Hoffman)

“We saw [notice of the event] on Facebook and since I work in mental health [I’m aware] it’s great for the soul,” Miller said.

Samantha States, who traveled from San Diego, said of the event, “I love history and I love dancing and this is a great way to connect the two.”

Samantha States, far left, of San Diego, said she traveled to Newport Beach Sunday to take part in the event because she loves history and dancing, “and this is a great way to connect the two.” (Susan Hoffman)

Ashley Johnson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Visit Newport Beach, thanked “our fiercely dedicated and enthusiastic community, history was made in Newport Beach today.

“Together, we didn’t just meet the challenge — we shattered it. Visit Newport Beach and Atomic Ballroom now hold the Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Swing Dance Lesson at 579 pairs.

“The Rendezvous [Ball]room may be gone, but its spirit danced with every single one of us today,” Johnson said. “We are endlessly grateful to this community for showing up, showing out and writing the next chapter of Newport Beach history.”