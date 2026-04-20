Celebration for Huntington Beach district auditorium is a century in the making

Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts students perform a 1950’s-themed musical medley during a special program celebrating the 100th anniversary of the HBUHSD auditorium on Saturday.

The Huntington Beach Union High School District auditorium is a source of pride in the district.

A century after it was built, that hasn’t changed.

“It gives the school character,” Huntington Beach High School Principal Danny Morris said. “I mean, it gives the city character, really. When you’re coming down Main [Street] to visit downtown and you see this building, you see the tower, it just blows you away. It’s so beautiful. It’s kind of like old cars. Old cars have style.”

Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts students perform a musical medley during a special program celebrating the 100th anniversary of the school’s auditorium on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

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Nowadays, the auditorium often serves as a hub for the nationally recognized Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts program, which took center stage at the birthday party for the instantly recognizable landmark on Saturday night.

Hundreds came to celebrate for “A Century of Stars and Stories,” which served as a fundraiser for the auditorium’s green room.

Drummers with Thiên Ân Performing Arts recognize the contributions of Vietnamese Americans during Saturday’s show. (Eric Licas)

Acts performed music, theater and more to celebrate each decade of the space’s existence. A medley from “Annie,” performed by the Orange County Children’s Theatre, welcomed guests to the 1930s. Later in the show, APA students danced to songs from “Grease” signifying the 1950s, with the Beatles and Michael Jackson numbers for the 1960s and ’80s, respectively. In between, a performance by Thiên Ân Performing Arts signified the 1970s, when Asians immigrated to the city following the Vietnam War and Little Saigon was established in neighboring Westminster.

Michael Simmons, co-director of the APA Music, Media, Entertainment and Technology program, narrated a historical video between the performances that navigated the decades.

The auditorium and 120-foot bell tower were designed by architects Allison and Allison in the Lombard Romanesque Revival style with a Mediterranean influence. The auditorium was named the Darrell Stillwagon Auditorium in 2000 to posthumously honor the school’s longtime activities director, and received a nearly $10-million renovation in 2009.

Huntington Beach Union High School District Supt. Carolee Ogata and district board of trustees vice president Diana Carey unveil a plaque commemorating the 100th anniversary of the district auditorium on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

“This building isn’t just a special place because it endured 100 years,” HBUHSD Supt. Carolee Ogata told guests on Saturday night. “What truly makes it special is the people who have shaped the story. It has been a gathering place for so many moments — choirs, bands, theater groups, dancers and many award ceremonies. For the audience members, you have laughed and cried and been deeply impacted by these performances. As you look around to this incredible stage, you can imagine the memories created and the many friendships formed within these walls.”

Tara Choat, a 2015 APA graduate, directed and produced the show. Choat’s mother Rhonda is the longtime color guard director and now the director for APA design, so Tara has been around the program for some time. But she said she didn’t really know all of the history until diving into the 100-year show.

Former APA special program administrator Stacy Robison called the auditorium “gorgeous, beyond belief.” The auditorium and tower were spared when most of the rest of the campus was demolished in the 1970s to meet earthquake and fire codes.

“You could imagine, if these walls could talk, what it’s seen,” Robison said. “And it’s going to be here for another 100 years.”

During intermission, as cake was served and a plaque unveiled outside, local artist and Edison High graduate Melissa Murphy showed her 2018 mural in the upstairs foyer that depicts 100 years of Huntington Beach.

Late longtime technical theater director Joe Batte was honored with a plaque dedication prior to the intermission, including a special appearance by a large-scale helicopter that was made for a 2015 APA production of “Miss Saigon.” Batte, who retired in 2021, passed away last September.