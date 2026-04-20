Man found dead at Manning Park in Huntington Beach

A man was found dead at Manning Park in Huntington Beach on Sunday evening. The cause of death is under investigation.

A man was found dead in a Huntington Beach park Sunday night, according to police.

Huntington Beach Police Department spokesperson Jessica Cuchilla said that officers responded to a call for service for an unresponsive adult male at Manning Park at about 5 p.m. on Sunday. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death remains under investigation by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Coroner Division. At this time, officials said there are no indications of foul play.