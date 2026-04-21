Coastal Commission approves changes to Newport Beach Golf Course housing plans

Future housing can be developed on a privately-owned portion of Newport Beach Golf Course.

Months after residents fought to keep Newport Beach Golf Course’s central grounds from turning into a surf park, another swath of land on the property may become housing in the future.

The California Coastal Commission approved amendments to Newport Beach’s coastal zone housing plans during its April 17 meeting. The Housing Opportunity Overlay includes 26 parcels throughout the area in an effort to more equitably meet state planning requirements.

But four privately-owned parcels on the golf course that abut the Santa Ana-Delhi flood channel were deemed critical to spurring future development in the coastal zone and drew the most attention at the meeting held in the Monterey County city of Gonzales.

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“We’ve been fighting to save our golf course from development for the last five years since the owners put that property on the housing element list,” Jim Auster, an avid golfer and nearby resident, told commissioners. “This is in a zone that the Airport Land Use Commission has rejected for development because of the crash, noise and air pollution risk. It is the most inappropriate location for housing.”

Auster represented Save Newport Beach Golf Course, a group that qualified a ballot referendum on the Snug Harbor Surf Park project before Newport Beach City Council walked back its prior approval earlier this year.

Newport Beach officials and the commission have worked collaboratively on how best to include part of the golf course in the Housing Opportunity Overlay, but a disagreement between the two over a buffer arose during the meeting.

Commissioners considered a 100-foot environmentally sensitive habitat area (ESHA) buffer between any future housing and the flood channel, as county officials are expected to make improvements to the adjacent Santa Ana-Delhi flood channel that include habitat restoration efforts.

“What [Coastal Commission] staff is recommending is an across-the-board blanket buffer along the length of the property,” said Don Schmitz, a consultant for the city. “This significantly reduces the developable area of this critical site. It undermines our ability to meet the compliance with [California Dept. of Housing and Community Development] requirements. We have an alternative that we think is superior.”

Schmitz outlined Newport Beach’s desire to shrink the buffer to just 25 feet while developing two pocket parks on opposite sides of the parcels and a multi-use trail that would lead into the Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve.

Roughly 700 units can be developed on site without the buffer extending 100 feet, but Schmitz did not have an estimate of how many units the buffer, at that size, would reduce.

Local environmentalists harbored deep concerns about any amendment that would clear part of the golf course for future housing.

“This area is one of Southern California’s most important estuarine ecosystems supporting migratory birds, native biodiversity and critical ecological processes,” said Heather Cieslak, Newport Bay Conservancy’s operations director. “This proposed increase in residential areas directly adjacent to the reserve raises significant [issues of] habitat degradation, water quality and long-term integrity.”

Commission staffers on hand at the meeting cited an attempt to balance the need for habitat protection with more housing in coming to their recommendation for a larger buffer instead of rejecting the overlay altogether.

“Our main goal here has been No. 1: protect the habitat,” said Karl Schwing, a deputy director with the Coastal Commission. “That is where this 100-foot space comes into play. It’s both for biological protection [and] also for recreation and open space.”

Commissioner Susan Lowenberg asked if golf couldn’t also be preserved as a nine-hole course that golfers could play twice. Nine holes on county property would remain untouched by any future housing development.

But as the discussion continued among commissioners, the city’s alternative plan to downsize the buffer zone failed to find support.

“The 100-foot setback is important,” said Commissioner Raymond Jackson. “It’s incumbent that we take that into consideration, not that I didn’t appreciate the potential for the trail and that recreational aspect of it. Maybe that can be incorporated into whatever is ultimately developed there.”

Vivian Moreno, an alternate for Commissioner Jose Preciado, did commend Newport Beach for thinking creatively on housing in response to state requirements.

“It’s appropriate to turn a golf course into housing,” Moreno said. “It’s very appropriate.”

The commission voted to approve the overlay that clears a path to future housing development on the site, but modified the approval by unanimously rejecting Newport Beach’s alternate buffer plans while supporting the 100-foot buffer recommended by its own staff.