Fountain Valley sets $500K plan to aid low-moderate income residents

Fountain Valley received $318,402 in grant funding for fiscal year 2026-27 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Fountain Valley City Council on Tuesday approved an action plan for $500,000 it will have in the coming fiscal year to support its community development programming that’s geared to assist households with low to moderate income levels.

The city received $318,402 in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for fiscal year 2026-27, an increase of $17,220 over the current fiscal year, when the agency announced its annual allocations for the program on April 3.

“We’re going to combine that with prior years’ funds that we haven’t used for a total budget of $500,000,” said Ashlyn Newman, the city’s neighborhood improvement manager. “Once we do that, we will still have an additional $100,000 left over of unused allocation.

Advertisement

“The way [HUD does] the formula, they base it on the three items — 50% is weighted on the number of people in the community that are at poverty level, 25% is weighed on population, and the other 25% is on overcrowded households.”

California received $365 million in community development block grant funding, Newman said, adding that Fountain Valley’s allocation was the 15th lowest in the state.

The bulk of the funds — $321,060 — will be allocated to a neighborhood revitalization program, according to a staff report. Approximately $60,000 would be put toward administration, including fair housing services, and the community development block grant code enforcement.

“The neighborhood revitalization program is the home improvement program, where we do the rebates, loans, grants to low-income owned or occupied households throughout the city,” Newman said in breaking down the use of funds. “The lead-based paint grant is also part of that. We do test the older houses to make sure they don’t have lead paint in the houses.”

Additionally, the action plan calls for $47,760 to support public service agencies. Meals on Wheels will be given $11,250 for meals provided at the senior center and $6,790 for home delivery of meals to the elderly.

Interval House, which runs facilities for victims of domestic violence, will receive $13,850 this cycle. The Boys and Girls Club of Huntington Valley will be provided $8,860 for child care scholarships and Waymakers will be allotted $7,010 in support of its juvenile diversion assistance program.

Newman noted that the applying nonprofit organizations had been participants in the city’s public service agency grant program for several years.

Councilman Ted Bui pointed to Meals on Wheels as “one of the biggest” organizations for the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was very helpful to certain members of the community to have them provide those services, particularly the seniors,” Bui added.