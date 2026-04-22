Huntington Beach council members deny cronyism claims as brand management contract moves forward

Huntington Beach expects to close the bidding period for a brand management contract on Monday and, following a split, 4-3 vote of the City Council Tuesday night, an ad hoc committee will be created to make recommendations on which company should be given the job.

But will everyone have an equal shot?

Some in the city believe that Mayor Casey McKeon, with apologies to Duran Duran, is too hungry for the Wolff.

Previously, the city had been prepared to give up to $720,000 over two years to local company Wolffhaus, operated by Tyler Wolff. But at the previous council meeting, the council instead moved it to a bidding process amid public questions of cronyism.

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Huntington Beach Mayor Casey McKeon makes a point during Tuesday night’s meeting. (James Carbone)

Now an ad hoc committee consisting of Mayor Pro Tem Butch Twining and Councilmen Don Kennedy and Pat Burns will sort through the dozens of bids, including that of Wolffhaus. The trio voted, along with McKeon, to institute the ad hoc committee. Councilmembers Chad Williams, Andrew Gruel and Gracey Van Der Mark voted against it.

McKeon originally nominated Gruel to be on the ad hoc committee, but he declined.

“My philosophy on this is that I want this whole thing to be done completely on the dais publicly,” Gruel said. “I don’t want to be involved with any three-person committee or meeting having to do with this … I mean, the council never even voted on the general need for a comprehensive branding and marketing overhaul. That’s typically where a process like this begins.”

Gruel said he believed the item should have been initiated with a study session.

Huntington Beach City Council member Chad Williams during Tuesday night’s meeting. (James Carbone)

Wolff’s Facebook profile indicates that he is the fiancé of Ceason Baker, who McKeon appointed to the Community and Library Services Commission shortly after being elected in 2022. Wolff was not at Tuesday night’s meeting and did not return a phone message Wednesday seeking comment.

McKeon said the bidding process, known as a request for proposal, would provide “horsepower” to the review process.

“There’s a great opportunity to implement these systems, bring in a good amount of revenue,” he said, adding that Huntington Beach’s expenses were increasing faster than revenue.

“There’s not a lot of proposals to bring in revenue, from what I’ve heard, outside of a sales tax or property tax,” McKeon said, adding that getting the contract done was timely, with the country celebrating its 250th anniversary this year.

Gruel and Williams said they would support using the city’s finance commission to review bids instead of forming an ad hoc committee, but they were outvoted.

Huntington Beach resident Jeanne Paris speaks to the Huntington Beach City Council during Tuesday night’s meeting. (James Carbone)

“That’s why people elect us, to sit in these big chairs,” McKeon said. “We don’t need to delegate down.”

But Gruel called the whole process “sloppy.” Van Der Mark agreed, adding that she didn’t believe there was anything nefarious going on.

“There aren’t any back room deals,” she said. “What I can say about this is, I’m not comfortable with any of this. I think it’s too broad, too rushed, too messy, too many mistakes.”

Wolffhaus previously completed a 38-page audit for the city earlier this year, for which it was paid $30,000. At the April 7 council meeting, McKeon said that he was highly confident that the firm was the best group to perform the further services.

Pat Goodman speaks to the Huntington Beach City Council during Tuesday night’s meeting. (James Carbone)

In response to a question from Williams on Tuesday night, McKeon said that he didn’t want to put himself on the ad hoc committee and have residents think that the process was tainted.

Kennedy said he was enthusiastic to be on the ad hoc committee, adding that he was elected to make decisions.

“I don’t care who we pick,” Kennedy said. “The No. 1 factor is, this is an opportunity to create revenue. If somebody else says, ‘Hey, l can do a better film commission than this guy,’ he’ll win. If somebody says, ‘Hey, I’m a better brander than this guy,’ he’ll win that piece. We can bifurcate it. We can trifurcate it.”

Williams was not convinced, saying that he believed the process was in fact already tainted. He noted that McKeon should not have been allowed to unilaterally pull the administrative item awarding the contract to Wolffhaus at the previous meeting, without a deliberation or vote by the council.

In a separate agenda item Tuesday night, Williams sought to examine the proposed contract with Wolffhaus, which is no longer in effect. City Treasurer Jason Schmitt confirmed that Wolffhaus did not have an active business license with the city when he completed the audit.

Huntington Beach Mayor Casey McKeon during Tuesday night’s city council meeing. (James Carbone)

Citing city code, Williams additionally said that the contract was not formed through the city’s proper procurement process — though City Atty. Mike Vigliotta later said that the opinion of himself and outside counsel was that nothing improper had been done.

“[Wolff got] an unfair advantage,” Williams said. “He got paid $30,000 to put together his audit that’s being used for the bid. How is that fair to the other bidders?”

McKeon responded that in his opinion, Wolff created a road map for the other bidders, creating a “cheat sheet” for them. He said Tuesday night that he was allowed to do everything he had done, and that the city should entertain “big, bold ideas” like those proposed by Wolff.

But Williams said in a text message Wednesday that Huntington Beach deserved better, “especially in this current political environment of fraud, waste and abuse running rampant.”

“We deserve better than the blatant audacity of our own Mayor Casey McKeon ramming through a sweetheart deal for his sitting commissioner’s fiancé in broad daylight,” Williams said. “Huntington Beach deserves far better.”