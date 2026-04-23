TNR legalized in Costa Mesa after a 7-year push by animal advocates

Animal lovers and members of the Costa Mesa City Council applauded the adoption of an ordinance Tuesday authorizing the neutering, spaying and release of stray cats.

The practice known as trap, neuter and release and commonly referred to by its acronym, TNR, counters the growth of free-roaming cat populations. It helps prevent the spread of feline diseases, reduces strain on shelters and ultimately brings down the number of cats that are euthanized.

It had technically been illegal in Costa Mesa due to a law banning the release of animals into the streets. Costa Mesa’s Animal Services Committee had been urging the City Council to adopt an ordinance permitting TNR for more than seven years. Without one, rescue organizations at capacity and unable to take on more pets have been forced to continue the practice quietly and skirting the law .

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“This committee has been keenly aware of the struggles of those who are volunteering their time and their own resources in order to humanely and compassionately and ethically address the issue of these community cats, or feral cats,” Animal Services Committee Vice-Chair Cara Stewart said during Tuesday’s council meeting. “… This ordinance is one step in getting it right.”

The new law allows rescue agencies register with the city for permission to sterilize cats found without owners and return them to where they had been living. Those allowed to do so must keep records of when and where the animals were found and any procedures that might have been performed on them.

Volunteers must check cats they believe to be feral for an ID chip, provide vaccinations and leave a mark on their ears signifying they have been spayed or neutered before releasing them.

The new ordinance also permits rescue groups to put feral cats that might be suitable for domestication up for adoption and transport those in need of medical treatment to veterinarians.

“Having had to deal with cats in my district in mobile home parks, I see the value in this. And I’m just happy we got here. It goes to show that sometimes the government takes a while, but it does get there as long as there’s persistence,” said Mayor Pro Tem Manuel Chavez.

Cat sterilization efforts in Costa Mesa are almost entirely volunteer-run. So, implementing the new ordinance should incur no significant cost to the city.

Progress on the TNR ordinance had stagnated , partly because the city had prioritized the establishment of brick and mortar facilities for its veterinary service provider, Priceless Pets. The latter effort has also stalled, with the city issuing a letter last month threatening to cancel the deal if significant progress isn’t made in the next two months.

The City Council voted unanimously in favor of adopting the ordinance. Shortly before doing so, Councilmember Loren Gameros, whose wife is a paid Priceless Pets staff member, announced the provider was offering to perform sterilizations for cat trappers at a discounted rate of $100.