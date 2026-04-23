Newport-Mesa Unified bans e-bikes at K-8 schools but lets high schoolers keep riding

A bike lane near Kaiser Elementary School in Costa Mesa. School district officials have banned e-bike use for TK-8 students starting in the 2026-27 school year.

Students attending Newport-Mesa Unified School District elementary and middle schools will next year no longer be allowed to commute on e-bikes, after officials this week approved a ban on the vehicles for kids in grades TK through 8.

High schoolers, however, will be permitted to continue to ride Class 1, 2 and 3 e-bikes to campuses but will be prohibited from possessing or operating e-motorcycles, which operate at speeds above 28 mph and are powered via a throttle, as opposed to pedals.

The restrictions come as residents report encounters with reckless young riders on electric-powered vehicles, similar to a recent incident in Lake Forest, in which a 14-year-old e-motorcycle rider doing wheelies struck and critically injured an 81-year-old veteran walking his dog.

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NMUSD trustees approved the new board policy Tuesday, agreeing to scale back on an earlier proposal that would have limited high school students to throttleless, pedal-assist Class 1 e-bikes only and required parents of every district rider — analog and electric — to submit a signed “registration, acknowledgment and assumption of risk agreement” to schools.

The discussion followed a Dec. 10, 2025, study session in which officials considered year-to-date bicycle collision statistics provided by the cities of Costa Mesa and Newport Beach. The latter city indicated 59 such incidents had occurred by Oct. 31 of that year but did not distinguish between analog or electric bikes, or indicate fault.

One of those incidents involved 16-year-old Jagger Boys, who died from injuries sustained in a Sept. 23 solo e-motorcycle crash on Superior Avenue, near Newport Beach’s Sunset Ridge Park.

Costa Mesa shared that among 115 reported collisions involving bikes up until Oct. 31, a total of 29 involved riders under age 18, while e-bikes accounted for 48 of the overall incidents, compared to 34 non-motorized bicycles.

Inspired by those figures, NMUSD began drafting a policy laced with restrictions. But during a regular meeting in March, parents and bike safety advocates alike criticized overreaching prohibitions against e-bikes, especially for high school students old enough to drive cars.

Such sentiments were echoed by parents and students speaking in comments Tuesday, describing how electric-powered cycles enabled children in families where both parents work to attend classes as well as extracurricular activities before and after school.

Costa Mesa resident Jocelyn Perez, who grew up in a low-income household and relied on a bike to get to school and work, said the regulations presented equity and access issues.

“E-bikes are a huge boon to families to get around without a car, and for a lot of families, getting around without a car is not just a choice, it’s a necessity,” she said. “They don’t necessarily have the resources to buy different classes of e-bikes for different occasions. Throwing more regulations around actual e-bikes isn’t going to tackle that.”

Ryker Madison, an eighth-grader at Ensign Intermediate, saved his money to purchase a Class 2 throttle-powered e-bike that would help him on his 5-mile daily round-trip commute.

“I wear a helmet. I ride safely and follow all traffic laws. Despite this, the proposal tonight will punish people like me, who are just trying to get to school,” the youth said. “While a small handful of my peers ride recklessly on illegal e-bikes a majority of us don’t, and some of us will be greatly impacted by this. Please reconsider this near total ban.”

A handful of fathers urged trustees to continue adoption of a new policy until a later date, to allow more time for the community to give input on rules that made sense and consider how they might be enforced.

“In high school, the reality is simple: most students are riding e-bikes that are Class 2 or higher,” said dad Corey Hass. “The district is stepping into something it’s not equipped to manage and it shouldn’t be trying to manage. This is a public safety and enforcement issue. That’s the role of law enforcement, not the school district.”

Board members broadly supported enhanced safety measures, citing figures of e-bike-related trauma cases at Children’s Hospital of Orange County, which reportedly increased from seven in 2019 to a total of 201 in 2025, according to Trustee Carol Crane.

“I really don’t see how we can consciously allow kids who may not be as mature — and I know there’s a gentleman who did speak to the fact that middle schoolers don’t necessarily have the best judgment all the time — we just [can’t] give them motorized bikes.”

Trustee Ashley Anderson said it seemed premature to implement regulations when the cities of Costa Mesa and Newport Beach hadn’t fully addressed providing safe infrastructure on the streets surrounding schools. She reiterated parents’ views about the necessity for such conveyances for students from working families who may have jobs.

“At different school sites, different things are happening,” said Anderson, who represents schools on Costa Mesa’s west side. “I continue to have concerns about us and limiting access for our students. Our middle schools are very far from where residents live.”

Still other board members said they disagreed with making parents sign an assumption of risk form for bicyclists, pointing out that no such requirement exists for students who drive, walk or scooter to campuses.

Ultimately, the board agreed on a policy that would implement a wholesale e-bike ban for grades TK-8, while allowing high schoolers to possess Class 1, 2 and 3 e-bikes with a permit sticker indicating their participation in an e-bike/bicycle safety training program provided by the district.

The policy takes effect at the start of the 2026-27 school year. Trustees will consider an accompanying administrative regulation, which will detail how the policy will be implemented and enforced, at a future meeting.

