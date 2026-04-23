OASIS scholars turn compassion into careers serving an aging population

Scholarship recipient Katrina Watson visits with Walt Howald, vice president of civic affairs for Friends of OASIS, left, and Mike Zimmerman, president of the organization. Watson will graduate next month with a master’s degree in gerontology.

Katrina Watson’s relationship with her grandparents influenced her aspiration to work with older adults, and a Newport Beach nonprofit stood ready to help her meet those goals.

“It’s been meaningful spending time with my grandparents and seeing how important it is to build a community around older adults,” said Watson, an Orange County resident. “And also seeing how important that connection is when people show up for them.”

Friends of OASIS, a nonprofit that supports the OASIS Senior Center in Corona del Mar, began investing in the next generation of scholars dedicated to age-related challenges in 2021 with a scholarship program that helped pave the way for people like Watson to continue their studies.

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A three-time recipient of an OASIS scholarship, Watson is poised to graduate from Cal State Long Beach in May with a master’s in gerontology and a graduate certificate in applied disability studies that provides specialized knowledge and skills related to disability across the lifespan.

“The scholarship is a source of support for me both undergrad and graduate degrees and how I pay for my books,” she said.

She has been working in hospice for three years and will soon join a senior care company. “Both roles are focused on coordinating veteran’s programs for seniors,” she explained.

Older adults have become one of the fastest growing groups in America, yet the field of gerontology is currently underserved. According to the National Council on Aging, by 2030 the youngest of the baby boomers will have turned 65 years old and by 2040 close to 80 million — 20% of the population — will be over 65. The growth of the senior generation will have significant impact on the need for tools and resources along with the demand for increased healthcare and social services.

“We at OASIS became aware that the true facts are that there are less than 5 % of the needed gerontology students graduating to take care of our aging population,” said Mike Zimmerman, president of the nonprofit. “Going forward, it’s really riveting for the baby boomer population and if every senior center would do something toward this badly needed cause it would make a difference.”

Since launching the program, the group’s scholarship subcommittee has awarded more than $130,000 in scholarship funds to 86 Orange County college students pursuing a career in health services benefiting seniors. The degrees being sought by the scholars are in gerontology, mental health, social services, kinesiology, recreational and cognitive therapy, caregiving, senior facility administration and other aging-related fields.

“Thanks to very generous private donors,” Zimmerman said, “the Friends of OASIS has been able to financially help future gerontology students complete their studies.”

Friends of OASIS President Mike Zimmerman, left, goes over gerontology student scholarship applications with Committee Chairman Walt Howald before the May 4 deadline. (Susan Hoffman)

Walt Howald, vice president of civic affairs for the organization, is the chairman and founder of the scholarship program.

“With my involvement in various aspects in the city of Newport Beach, I observed there are fewer educated professionals that are helping people who are aging,” Howald said. “The demographics of the population increasing in age and the educational opportunities have proportionately decreased.”

Adults of varying ages, from 18 to up to 62 years old, have applied for the scholarships, according to Howald.

“We had a Costa Mesa woman who applied at age 57 to a community college to earn a certificate in nursing. But since she didn’t have her high school diploma, we gave her $300 so she could finish her studies to complete high school,” Howald said.

“We awarded $2,500 to cover lab fees and books to a third-year Yale scholarship student studying medicine for age-related wellness,” he noted.

Life had not been an easy journey for Patrick Hale, another scholarship awardee. A physical disability, he said, rendered him homeless for a year. He ultimately started college at age 55, and was the recipient of two scholarships totaling $4,000 from Friends of OASIS that were awarded in 2024 and 2025.

“I was elated when I received both scholarships as I am an older student who was living on [Social Security Disability Insurance], which did not pay my rent and bills,” Hale said.

Hale was awarded the Outstanding Graduate Student for the College of Health and Human services at CSULB with a master of science degree in gerontology. He has interned with the Council on Aging and the Alzheimers Assn.

The city of Newport Beach OASIS Senior Center is one of the only senior centers in the U.S. known to provide student scholarships in older adult studies. (Susan Hoffman)

Application deadline looms