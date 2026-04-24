Donations are ‘in the bag’ at Make-A-Wish event returning to Huntington Beach

Event co-chairs Mary Oronoz and Nichole Story, from left, hold designer handbags at the Make-A-Wish office in Irvine as they prepare for the “It’s in the Bag” auction, to raise funds and grant wishes for local Make-A-Wish kids.

Newport Beach resident Nichole Story thought she had retired from chairing “It’s in the Bag,” the annual luncheon and fundraiser benefiting Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire.

The real estate agent was still involved with the Women’s Circle of Wishes group, but she wanted to focus on other things.

But her story has her back as co-chair for the event that will auction off luxury handbags and experience baskets and will be held May 3 at the Waterfront Beach Resort in Huntington Beach.

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Handbags will be available from high-end companies like Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Balenciaga and more at the event, which carries the theme “Mediterranean Summer” this year.

“It’s in the Bag” event co-chairs Mary Oronoz and Nichole Story, from left, organize designer handbags. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Story said she met her co-chair Mary Oronoz for a cocktail, wanting to dip her toe back into the water.

“I’m like, so how can I help?” Story recalled. “And she’s like, well, you know how you can help.”

The event helps raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the nonprofit, helping fund wishes for Make-A-Wish kids with critical illnesses that average $10,000 in cost. Story said she’s confident funds raised at “It’s In The Bag” raised will break $300,000, but she’s hoping for $400,000.

“Eventually, my big goal would be to turn this into a million dollar day,” she said. “So that would be fantastic, but little by little, year by year.”

“It’s in the Bag” event co-chairs Mary Oronoz and Nichole Story stand with Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire president and chief executive Anne Grey, center. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Story and Oronoz also are excited about a new “It’s in the Bag” sponsorship from South Coast Plaza this year, as part of the event’s fashion show element. The show will feature professional models and five retailers will be showcasing their summer looks.

Oronoz, the mother of two girls, has been volunteering for Make-A-Wish since 2022. She said it was a no-brainer to get involved with an event that gives so much back to children.

“I couldn’t imagine what somebody else’s child could be going through, or how the mom could be feeling, or the parents or the grandparents,” Oronoz said. “So, that was all very natural how it all happened.”

Event co-chair Nichole Story arranges designer handbags at the Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire office in Irvine as she prepares for the “It’s in the Bag” luncheon and auction. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Women’s Circle of Wishes contains about 40 members, and “It’s in the Bag” is a major fundraiser. The group, led by President Jillian Welch of Corona del Mar, has raised more than $2.3 million for Make-A-Wish since 2013.

Last November, the Women’s Circle of Wishes won an Outstanding Philanthropic Group award from the Assn. of Fundraising Professionals as part of National Philanthropic Day.

“That was really, I think, motivating and encouraging,” Oronoz said. “It just shows that what we’re doing here really matters, and it really is being noticed, which is great. So it kind of set us in motion to want to find more ladies to get involved.”

Anne Grey, the president and chief executive of Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire, appreciates the effort.

“Women’s Circle is a wonderful, multi-generational, multi-faceted group of ladies,” Grey said. “Some are in it with their daughters now. Now their kids are young adults, and they’re participating and becoming part of the Women’s Circle themselves. And so that’s a lovely legacy.”

Event co-chairs Mary Oronoz and Nichole Story, from left, expect to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for local Make-A-Wish kids at the “It’s in the Bag” luncheon and auction on May 3. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Grey said that for every wish granted, there are two other kids waiting for a wish.

“The funds that this event and donations from the community help to provide help us shrink that list faster,” she said. “One of our most urgent goals is we want to get the wish to the child as soon as possible, because of the positive outcomes of a wish — complying better with treatment, better mental health and just the joy that it brings to them and their family. It’s just so critical that we fund them as soon as we can and fulfill them as soon as we can.”