Laguna Beach residents lament loss of trees on Forest Avenue

Local residents demonstrate on Wednesday with signs where eucalyptus trees were cut down this week at the Forest Avenue construction zone in downtown Laguna Beach.

Amy Jackson wanted to climb a tree Monday evening, not for the fun of it, but to save it from being removed from an iconic stretch of Laguna Beach’s downtown.

Mere hours earlier, city officials had called an urgent meeting, sharing findings from two arborists that recommended the removal of nine of 16 trees in and around a project set to convert Lower Forest Avenue into a permanent pedestrian plaza. All of the trees targeted for removal were eucalyptuses, a species native to Australia.

Two days later, with those actions already carried out, Jackson was among a few dozen demonstrating at the northern end of the fencing enclosure around the construction site.

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Local residents demonstrate with signs where eucalyptus trees were cut down along Forest Avenue in downtown Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“The police came by twice, so I knew I would be arrested if I broke through the fence and tried to climb it,” Jackson, a local artist, said at the rally on Wednesday. “I didn’t, and that’s one of my deepest regrets. I wish I had done it.

“I called a bunch of friends. I went home and woke my husband up to see if he would help me climb it, and he was like, ‘They’re just going to take you down and arrest you and chop the tree down.’ I woke up this morning crying that I didn’t at least do something to stop them.”

The failure of a tree that fell into the construction area overnight on the evening of March 21 had sounded an alarm. City Manager Dave Kiff said Dudek, the project arborist, was asked to study the health of 11 similarly situated trees, a review that included a procedure known as air spading to examine their roots.

Local residents, including longtime resident Martha Slater, demonstrate with signs where trees were cut down in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

A second inspection of the trees was conducted by Monarch Environmental. The results of that subsequent review were received on Monday, Kiff said, and they supported the initial recommendations.

Notice of the Zoom meeting went out roughly an hour before its start at 6 p.m. on Monday, and despite the short notice, Kiff mentioned as it got underway that about 80 participants had joined. It lasted for the better part of two hours.

In an opening presentation, he shared details about the reports from the arborists, and he indicated the city would remove the eucalyptuses, citing risks to public safety and to the city’s insurability.

Local residents demonstrate with signs where trees were cut down in the middle of the night at the Forest Avenue construction zone in downtown Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We do have a lot of workers there who are well aware that the tree had fallen, kind of on its own, on a weekend,” Kiff said. “We’re also concerned, once the Promenade is done, if these trees have substandard roots. Again, there was an analysis of each of these nine trees, and the conclusion of each of the nine … was that they should be removed …

“Now that we have these two arborist’s reports, we have to be really cognizant of the liability for not just the safety of the people who would be subject to a falling tree, but the liability associated with the city.”

The Promenade on Forest gained traction after the city allowed for outdoor dining and merchandise displays from local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure of Lower Forest Avenue to vehicular traffic for a pedestrian plaza divided the community.

Local residents demonstrate with signs where trees were cut down in the middle of the night in downtown Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Participants in the webinar on Monday were split, with some siding with the city regarding the risks to life and property. Others said they felt left out of the process due to the abrupt nature of the meeting.

“Each of these places where there’s a tree will be replanted with a good, healthy specimen that doesn’t have the root barrier around it, it doesn’t have the second sidewalk,” Kiff said. “It has a great chance of being a really healthy tree.

“In almost all cases, it will be eucalyptus … We’ll look at some sycamores, too, because one of the other things we discovered through this process is that the saline is higher than we had expected, and higher than is safe for some species. We’re going to try to look to see what species would be able to withstand that saline level.”

Local residents demonstrate with signs against the removal of nine trees along Lower Forest Avenue in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Ruben Flores, a local landscape designer and horticulturalist who owns Laguna Nursery, said he felt frustration and sadness at the decision to cut the trees down.

“If there’s a possibility that the curb is giving some support, why aren’t we supporting the tree,” Flores said in Monday’s meeting. “Because after you go ahead and put the surrounding hardscape around it, it will have support again. I’m frustrated that everybody pretends that they don’t know that this is a possibility.”

Resident Pat Menne implored the city to open the budget when it came to the new trees.

The construction zone where trees were taken down on Monday night on Forest Avenue in downtown Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“What is going to be done to usher in these new trees?” Menne asked. “Is there going to be deeper excavation, so we can get healthier root systems, have a better chance? … It’s called ‘Deforested Avenue.’ This is so sad to me, incredible, but we must have larger trees … You’ve got to bust open that budget … and you’ve got to do this. The city has got to do this.”

Information about the replacement tree plan has since been posted on the city website under the Promenade on Forest. The city also shared an image of the fallen tree from March.

An agenda item for the April 28 City Council meeting aims to further explain the rationale behind the city’s decision to immediately remove the nine trees on Monday. The proposed tree replacement plan calls for up to 33 trees to be part of the Promenade when complete.

The construction zone where trees were taken down Monday night on Forest Avenue in downtown Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

A staff report noted the city intends to add 10 eucalyptus polyanthemos in 48-inch boxes, six more in 24-inch boxes, and one 120-inch-box-sized Southern Live Oak (quercus virginiana).

A promise to replant trees did little to placate the vocal group stationed at the intersection of Upper Forest Avenue and Glenneyre Street late Wednesday afternoon. “Save our trees” was among the chants from the demonstrators, as passing drivers honked their horns in support.

Resident Nick Aronoff, a frequent attendee of city meetings, said he received a text around 9:30 p.m. on Monday that the trees were being cut down, adding, “When the city wants to do something, they will get it done.”

He suggested that the trunks could have been preserved for other purposes, including potentially for the use of artists for creative projects.

The construction zone where trees were taken down Monday night on Forest Avenue in downtown Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“That’s the part that really makes me mad is the wood could have been saved in some way,” Aronoff said. “This could have been turned into a better story that way, but instead it was, as [some protesters are] calling it, the ‘Midnight Massacre.’”

In an update video posted to the project page on the city website, Mayor Mark Orgill said the city didn’t have another option when it came to the removal of the nine trees.

Dozens demonstrated on Wednesday at the boundary of the construction zone at Lower Forest Avenue in Laguna Beach, where nine trees were removed on Monday night. pic.twitter.com/Ywo57uVLSL — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) April 24, 2026

“I don’t think, in my view, that we had a choice to remove the trees that were infected with fungus and had root damage,” Orgill said. “Eventually, they were going to come down — fall — and potentially injure somebody.

“This has been a very difficult process, and the conversation, and it’s been difficult on all the council members, and also City Manager Kiff and all of the staff, everybody that’s really been involved with the whole project and has touched any of the decision-making process related to the removal of the trees on the Promenade.”