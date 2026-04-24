The son also rises — owner of Costa Mesa’s Boil & Bake got start at father’s O.C. bagelry

Boil & Bake owner Carlos Perez, left, with Chef Luke Bramm, in the Bristol Street shop. Perez learned the basics of business and bread making at his family’s Shirley’s Bagels.

For Carlos Perez, owner of the deli-forward bagel shop Boil & Bake on Costa Mesa’s Bristol Street, the past four years seemed to have provided ample proofing time for the perfect business concept.

Since its July 2022 opening, the enterprise has amassed a following of foodies, who may be drawn in by the visual appeal of open-faced gems but stay for the quality and simplicity of fresh California ingredients and an intense devotion to process.

With collaboration from chef Luke Bramm — who brings culinary chops honed at Costa Mesa’s Michelin-starred Knife Pleat and Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar — Perez crafted a menu that revolves around a 72-hour fermented sourdough bagel fit to elevate the humble ring into a crowning achievement.

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The Bella, loaded with house-cured Lox, Valdivia Farms heirloom tomato, and dill, is a specialty at Boil + Bake in Costa Mesa. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

And it appears to be working. Weekend crowds have been known to clean out the inventory well before closing time, justifying Perez’s plan to double the shop’s 1,100-square-foot space by expanding into the adjacent storefront sometime this summer.

“The plan is, essentially, we’re going to separate the bakery operation from the kitchen, and we’re going to bake our own pastries instead of bringing them in,” the Costa Mesa resident said Wednesday during a recent visit to the shop.

The success of Boil & Bake has been a bit of a quick-rise story but one undergirded by decades of experience. At 36, Perez knows his way around a bagel.

As the son and namesake of the co-owner of Shirley’s Bagels, which has maintained shops in Costa Mesa, Newport Beach and Laguna for decades, Perez was often within arm’s reach of the yeasty creations, whether eating them or working in the bakery.

“My dad, in summer, would just keep me busy. And then in high school, it turned into like an hour of work on Saturdays and Sundays on the floor,” he recalled of the family business.

“It was also my punishment, so anytime I would get in trouble for various reasons, [my dad] would pick me up from school and drop me off with the night crew and tell them, ‘Just make him scrub pans or something.’ It just got slowly ingrained into my brain.”

An avid drummer, the younger Perez’s ideas about the future trended more toward music than bagel making. But fate had other plans.

Years after graduating from Costa Mesa High School and working at the shop two or three days a week, his father had the idea to redo Shirley’s coffee program and tasked him with leading the effort.

Perez met the challenge head on, participating in a barista training program run by the locally owned Kéan Coffee and diving headlong into the pursuit and shortly afterward taking on managerial duties at the Shirley’s locations.

At the same time, he began learning more about the culinary world with help from Noah Blom, owner of Arc Food & Librations in Costa Mesa, who helped get him in the door at Newport Beach eateries Cucina Enoteca and Pizzeria Mozza in his early 20s.

A team member portions dough at Boil + Bake, a bagel restaurant based in Costa Mesa. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I was learning how to do traditional French techniques that you’d learn in fine dining,” he recalled. “I’d work with my dad in the morning, then do that at night. It’s essentially what exploded my passion for food and the industry in general.”

That passion carried Perez on his own food journey, from learning the ins and outs of New York’s deli scene to sketching out plans for a new business while he continued to work at Shirley’s.

Chef Luke Bramm holds a stack of fresh bagels at Boil & Bake in Costa Mesa. The team recently took home took home awards from BagelFest West in L.A. earlier this month. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

During the COVID pandemic, when legions of shut-ins sought solace in the intricacies of sourdough starters, Perez created a progenitor called ANBO (short for Anthony Bourdain) which would later spawn second-generation starters, Luna and Aurora, and lend Boil & Bake its flavor.

After the pandemic, and keener than ever to open his own bagel shop, Perez saw Costa Mesa as an ideal location.

“I love the culture and diversity here in Costa Mesa — the food scene here is amazing,” he said. “And, for me, bagels were the perfect first step to prove I could open and operate a restaurant. It was a testing ground for myself.”

Long-fermented sourdough provides the base for every Boil & Bake bagel, which has a thick and chewy skin and delightfully spongy center.

But that’s just the beginning. At every turn and with each topping, serious sourcing is evident, from Sierra Nevada Cheese Company’s three-ingredient Gina Marie cream cheese to sun-ripened heirloom tomatoes from Valdivia Farms in Carlsbad to free-range eggs laid fresh at Santa Ana’s La Bahn Ranch.

Costa Mesa’s Boil & Bake took third-place honors for best sourdough bagel and ‘Best of the West’ at BagelFest West in Los Angeles April 12. (Sara Cardine)

Bramm and colleagues painstakingly prepare every item, including the house-cured lox and cultured butter which, like the dough, is fermented and churned on site in a three-day process. Each product is carefully curated from beginning to end.

“If somebody wants their egg hard-cooked I’m not going to do that to you, because I want you to have that jammy, runny yolk that’s so special,” Bramm said. “At the end of the day, that’s kind of our motto, to show off the quality of ingredients we’re sourcing.”

Boil & Bake is a departure from the traditional New-York inspired yeast bagel served up at Shirley’s, but it’s gaining ground, locally and beyond.

Boil & Bake off Bristol Street in Costa Mesa is planning to double its size to allow for a bigger bakery and expanded menu of offerings. (Sara Cardine)

It was the first California bagel maker to appear at New York’s esteemed BagelFest in 2024, and was invited on April 12 to participate in L.A.’s BagelFest West, where it placed in the top third in the “Best of the West” and “Best Sourdough Bagel” categories.

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Watching the business blossom is a particular point of pride for Carlos Perez Sr., who came by Boil & Bake on Wednesday to take his son to lunch.

“This is completely different from what we do,” said the elder Perez. “We have customers who go to my business four times a week, then they come here for a treat.

“He created this, then he found Luke, who’s a great chef with a passion for food, and they developed this from scratch. That level of quality and passion for creating food with that level of ingenuity — there’s a market for that.”