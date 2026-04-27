70-year-old bicyclist killed in Huntington Beach crash

A 70-year-old bicyclist was fatally injured late Monday morning during a crash with a Subaru Impreza on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, just north of Newland Street.

A 70-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed Monday in a collision with a vehicle in Huntington Beach.

The crash was reported about 11:50 a.m. near Pacific Coast Highway just north of Newland Street, involving a white Subaru Impreza and the cyclist, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Responding officers found the victim unconscious in the roadway, police said. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

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Police said the Subaru driver, a 20-year-old Huntington Beach resident, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to have been a factor for the driver, though it remains unclear whether the bicyclist may have been impaired, police said.

According to investigators, the bicyclist was traveling southbound on PCH before merging into traffic and attempting to turn east onto Newland Street when the collision occurred. The Subaru was also traveling southbound on PCH.

The crash was being investigated by the department’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Anyone with information about the fatal collision was urged to contact HBPD Traffic Investigator Steve Flynn at (714) 536-5666.