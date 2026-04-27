St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Irvine breaks ground for new sanctuary

Officials celebrate the groundbreaking of a new sanctuary at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Saturday.

Sermons, song and celebration accompanied the groundbreaking of a new sanctuary in Irvine Saturday that will serve thousands of Orange County Catholics.

St. Thomas More’s new 10,400-square-foot church is expected be completed by the end of 2027, and will cost $30 million to build. It was made possible largely due to donations from about 40% of the parish’s roughly 3,000 actively registered families, according to officials.

The choir leads parishioners in hymns during a special mass celebrating the groundbreaking of a new sanctuary at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

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“Although we can say that this is our humble offering to God in deep gratitude for all that he has done for us, the truth is this is God blessing us,” Father Eugene Lee, the church’s pastor, told those assembled for the event. “And this is him saying to us that he loves us. This is God’s way of saying to us that he, too, is so grateful for your faithfulness throughout the decades.”

Families leave their names and messages of thanks on stones that will be built into a new sanctuary at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

Diocese of Orange Bishop Kevin Vann, Auxiliary Bishop Thanh Thai Nguyen, and other clergy and civic leaders joined Lee and hundreds of parishioners to mark the occasion over the weekend. They packed the hall that had been serving as the parish’s main space of worship for the past 17 years, with more spilling into an overflow room or watching the ceremony outside via screens hanging in the courtyard.

Bishop Kevin Vann for the Diocese of Orange, blesses the site of a new sanctuary at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

Parishioner Anthony Cruz has fond memories of the parish’s old hall, including the baptisms of his two daughters. The Filipino-American added that the church was one of the first places he found a sense of community after moving from Florida to California in 2015, and it continues to serve as a hub bringing together diverse communities.

Ballet Mexicanisimo del Grupo Cultural help celebrate the groundbreaking of a new sanctuary at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

Cruz also remembers attending last year’s Easter Mass outside under an awning that had been set up to accommodate churchgoers who couldn’t get a seat inside.

The new sanctuary will seat up to 950 people, 200 more than the one it’s replacing. It will have a traditional crucifix-shaped layout, housing the holy Eucharist on the altar at its center.

Parishioners join a procession of candles during a special mass celebrating the groundbreaking of a new sanctuary at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

“Yes, we for sure have outgrown it,” Cruz said of the old parish hall. “And after so many years of campaigning, it’s truly a blessing to be here today.”

The fundraising effort behind the new sanctuary began under Father John Janze, St. Thomas More’s founding pastor, shortly after the parish moved into the existing hall in 2009. Lee said that although Janze died before getting a chance to see the beginning of construction, he would have been “blown away by how all of you have stepped up.”

“I can almost hear him from heaven saying, ‘It’s about time,’” Lee said, drawing laughter from the crowd. “Father John, he told me very earnestly and sincerely that he believed that I could begin construction within one year of my arrival. Well Father, I want to say sorry. It took me four years, but we’re here. We made it.”

Father Eugene Lee joins hundreds of parishioners celebrating the groundbreaking of a new sanctuary at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

The groundbreaking of the new sanctuary coincides with St. Thomas More’s 30th anniversary as a parish, and the 50th anniversary of the Diocese of Orange. The latter boasts as many as 1.3 million members worshiping at 58 different parishes.

Sisters Kristina and Jamie Ramirez leave their names and messages of gratitude on stones that will be built into a new sanctuary at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

Lee credited the church’s ongoing growth in Orange County to the dedication of its faithful.

“The spiritual currency far exceeds the monetary currency,” Lee said.

