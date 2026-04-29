2nd sighting of an ‘aggressive’ shark in a week closes down ocean off Huntington Beach

According to the Huntington Beach Fire Department, the shark was spotted around 10 a.m. Wednesday and “was exhibiting aggressive behavior near shore.” Above, a researcher uses a dip camera to get a closer look at a shark before determining if he will tag it off Huntington Beach in March 2025.

Sunset Beach in Huntington Beach was closed Wednesday due to a 9- to 10-foot-long great white shark that was spotted “actively feeding on a sea lion carcass.”

According to the Huntington Beach Fire Department, the shark was spotted around 10 a.m. Wednesday and “was exhibiting aggressive behavior near shore.”

“In addition to the inherent danger posed by a great white shark in the area, the risk increases when they are actively feeding on large food sources,” fire officials said.

Advertisement

The water will be off limits for 48 hours 1 mile in either direction of Sunset Beach Tower 12 at Pacific Avenue and 12th Street.

It was the second closure of a stretch of Huntington Beach shoreline to occur in the past week.

Last Thursday, an “aggressive” shark was spotted near the Huntington Beach Pier, prompting a 2-mile closure that forced the postponement of Vans Jack’s Surfboards Pro surfing competition. The beach was reopened Friday afternoon and the surfing competition resumed on Saturday.