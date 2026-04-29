Creativity takes the stage at Laguna’s night of Art Star Awards

Arnold Livingston Geis and Oriana Geis-Falla perform opera song “Te Amo,” during the annual Laguna Beach Arts Alliance Art Star Awards at the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach on April 23.

Dozens of Laguna Beach’s best-known creatives gathered under the night sky last week for the 18th annual Art Star Awards, the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance showcase at the Festival of Arts serving as a reminder of the abundance of talent in town.

The mediums represented ranged from education to the fine arts, to performance-based groups, many vying for prized “Louies,” sculptures awarded as trophies created by local artist Louis Longi during the April 23 event.

Awards were given to KXFM 104.7 (Best Arts Program), the Laguna Community Concert Band and LagunaTunes (Outstanding Arts Collaboration), and Arnold Livingston Geis and Oriana Geis-Falla (Artist of the Year).

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Billy Fried, Lex Simonton, and Jonathan Tufano, from left, of KXFM 104.7 Radio pose for pictures after accepting an award for Best Arts Program during the Art Star Awards. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We’re still in shock,” Oriana Geis-Falla wrote on her Instagram account following the ceremony. “We are honored to have been co-nominated as a couple and to be the first opera singers to receive this award.”

Upon accepting the arts collaboration award for a holiday concert, Laguna Community Concert Band director Jennifer Baker said she would like similar opportunities with the various arts groups throughout town.

“I know so many of you already, and there’s so many I have yet to meet, but our city is the most special place because of the unique talent that we have here,” Baker said. “It’s my goal to try and find as many ways to collaborate with my community partners as I can, so as far as I’m concerned, you haven’t seen anything yet.”

Laguna Community Concert Band director Jennifer Baker, left, accepts an award for Outstanding Arts Collaboration during the Art Star Awards in Laguna Beach on April 23. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

A lifetime achievement award was also presented to local musicians Beth and Steve Wood.

Pat Kollenda, a city arts commissioner, was resplendent in a shimmering outfit as she announced the honor for arts patron of the year.

That honor went to the Quilter family, whose recent contributions included a $40-million gift to the Laguna College of Art and Design to help fund the construction of a new Innovation Center. The family also supported the creation of an endowed curator position at Laguna Art Museum.

Patrick Quilter thanks members of the community as the Quilter family accepts the Arts Patron of the Year award during the Art Star Awards on April 23 in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“The Quilter family’s generosity extends far beyond any single institution,” Kollenda said. “Across 2025, family members have been steadfast public and private supporters of the visual and performing arts that make Laguna tick.

“Through their continued contributions to the Susi Q Community Center, which we all enjoy — named for their lovely mom — they have made certain that the arts reach people of every age. This is a family that gives, not for recognition, but out of deep conviction, believing in building community and supporting the people and the places that make the difference.”

Patrick Quilter founded QSC Audio. The sale of the company led to a financial windfall for the family.

Members of the Quilter family Patrick, Charlie, Ann, Patty, and Matt accept the Arts Patron of the Year award during the Art Star Awards on April 23 in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

His brother Chris, a longtime writer for the local parody production Lagunatics, batted lead off with his characteristically satirical approach during the acceptance speeches, saying the family was “riding [Patrick’s] coattails and delighted to be doing it.”

Patrick was the embodiment of short and sweet.

“You can’t take it with you,” he said.

Laguna Dance performer Lani Yamanaka dances to “Wonderful World” at the annual Laguna Beach Arts Alliance Art Star Awards. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The program also included performances by Opera Laguna, Lagunatics, and Laguna Dance.

Roxanna Ward, the mistress of ceremonies, was her own brand of entertainment, at times using her self-deprecating humor and wit to play to the crowd, at others showcasing her talent at the keys. She is the pianist and music director of Lagunatics.

Ward made several references to the viewers just beyond the venue, as a fire mitigation goat herd was consuming its fill on the hillside just across the street.