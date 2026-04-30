All ages invited to Newport Harbor Lawn Bowling Club’s upcoming open house

In this file photo, Ed Quo of Fountain Valley takes a practice throw at the Newport Harbor Lawn Bowling Club, where an open house will be held on Saturday, May 9.

The Newport Harbor Lawn Bowling Club will welcome the community to its annual open house planned for 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, at the club’s facility located at 1550 Crown Drive, Newport Beach.

The event is open to all ages and there is no experience needed to participate in casual games on the green. Instruction in the basics of lawn bowling and equipment will be provided. There will also be free food and beverages, along with a raffle.

“We love seeing first-timers step onto the green and realize how much fun this game really is,” said Steve Glyer, club secretary. “Come give it a roll, enjoy some great food, and spend the afternoon with a welcoming group of people — you might just find your new favorite hobby.”

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According to the club’s website, lawn bowling or “bowling on the green” is a game that has been around for hundreds of years. It’s seen a recent resurgence in popularity due to its accessibility and social nature.

The game attracts people of all fitness levels and ages from younger generations to older adults. It is also enjoyed in various countries around the world, including the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada.

The first green in the Newport Beach area opened on the Balboa Peninsula in 1939. The current club and facility opened 54 years ago on the corner of San Joaquin Hills Road and Crown Drive in 1972.

The Newport Harbor club offers a combination social element and light competition during which participants can enjoy a low-impact outdoor recreational activity that provides them exercise and the opportunity to meet new people.