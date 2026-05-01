Costa Mesa’s EATS program guides would-be restaurateurs toward industry success

EATS, a new program offered by Costa Mesa’s Business Assistance Collaborative helps those interested in setting up a local food business learn the ropes from business and industry experts.

A new class that aims to teach aspiring restaurateurs everything they need to know to successfully open an eatery in Costa Mesa held its opening session Friday.

Part of the city’s Business Assistance Collaborative, the EATS program is free for those interested in developing a traditional brick-and-mortar restaurant, home-based culinary operations, pop-ups, mobile kitchens or any other manner of food business. Participants are given guidance on licensing, health and safety laws, budgeting and marketing.

Instruction is spread out over six weekly sessions featuring online instruction, a participant showcase event and a field trip to the Hood Kitchen Space, a shared commercial kitchen and culinary training center.

What attendees learn will help them navigate the complicated and potentially costly process of transforming their concepts and dream kitchens into reality.

Those who complete the program become eligible for one year of benefits and assistance designed to boost their newfound gourmet ventures, including ongoing business coaching, invitations to participate in culinary festivals or features on official city newsletters and social media channels.

Other perks could include preferential treatment when applying for certain licenses and discounted membership in the Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce.

Advertisement

The program’s launch comes at time when inflation and a wide variety of other factors have squeezed margins for adventurous startups and well-established restaurants alike. In recent years, rising rents and ingredient costs have forced droves of beloved bistros and plucky pop-ups across Southern California to pack up their aprons.

Costa Mesa’s Business Assistance Collaborative is a partnership between the city and chamber, as well as the South Coast Metro Alliance, Travel Costa Mesa and other community groups. EATS widens that cooperation to include Cal State Fullerton, the California Small Business Development Center and the office of state Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine).

The restaurant industry is a critical component of California’s economy, according to figures reported by the National Restaurant Assn. The largest private employer in the state, it accounts for more 1.8 million jobs. It brings in roughly $220 billion in sales annually, and restaurants pay almost $37 billion in taxes each year.