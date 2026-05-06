Costa Mesa commits $2.1M in federal grants to assist its vulnerable residents

Volunteers dig out weeds and plant new vegetation for a Costa Mesa homeowner. Trellis, the nonprofit that organizes these “Labor of Love” events, will be given a $29,049 grant by the city of Costa Mesa.

The repair of low-income homes, rental assistance programs and nonprofit work supporting affordable housing, seniors, unhoused individuals and domestic violence survivors were among the efforts chosen by the Costa Mesa City Council to receive shares of more than $2.1 million in federal funding.

The money comes from two U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants meant to aid low-to-moderate-income residents. Costa Mesa this year was allocated $880,986 from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and $377,329 from the Home Investments Partnership Program (HOME).

Combined with unused money from last year, the city has more than $1.05 million in CDBG funds to spend in the 2026-27 fiscal year. As much as $70,000 will be used to support Costa Mesa’s Housing Rehabilitation Grants Program, which offers low-interest loans and subsidies to low-income homeowners in need of critical repairs and maintenance on their property.

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Council members also unanimously voted on Tuesday to award $29,049 each to Families Forward, which helps place people into low-income housing; Project Hope Alliance, which benefits students who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless; and Human Options, which provides housing and support to survivors of domestic violence.

Another $15,000 was given to Dance 4 Joy Ministries, a Christian Dance Studio that hosts free dance classes, food distribution and other charity events.

“The organizations we recommended for funding meet really important needs in our community,” said Alma Fausto of Costa Mesa’s Housing and Public Services Grants Committee. “...Each organization provides such meaningful services, and our goal was to maximize community impact with those available resources.”

City staff had recommended spending $30,000 in block grants to cover a portion of the salary of a caseworker at the Costa Mesa Senior Center. But the council decided to cover that expense through other means and instead earmarked the federal funds for Trellis, a nonprofit that coordinates volunteer-led neighborhood projects during an annual Love Costa Mesa service day and throughout the year.

“I think it’s a good tradeoff,” Mayor John Stephens said. “[Trellis] is the only nonprofit that deals with seniors. And I think we will definitely fund the (senior center) outreach worker through other funding.”

As much as $433,913 in CDBG funds were set aside to cover salaries and benefits for code enforcement employees, while another $176,197 will go toward administrative costs associated with distributing the grant money. That leaves more than $241,600 that can be allocated to future programs next year.

Council members also had more than $1.06 million in new and leftover HOME funds to distribute Tuesday, deciding to commit $436,482 toward housing rehabilitation loans and grants.

Another $200,000 will support a rental assistance program for Costa Mesa tenants, and $37, 732 will go toward administrative costs, leaving nearly $56,600 in HOME funds for future programs.

A total of $1,543,071 was used out of the collective $2,115,865 in CDBG and HOME funds available for 2026-27, leaving a total of $572,793.97 in grant money available for future use.