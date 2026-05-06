Laguna Beach adopts ban on sale, use of glue traps on public property

An owl rescued from a glue trap gets a bath at the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach.

Laguna Beach has passed an ordinance prohibiting the sale and use of glue traps — devices designed to capture unwanted animals by means of an adhesive substance — following through on a recommendation that came from the city’s environmental sustainability committee.

The initial recommendation was made last July, and the City Council directed staff to prepare an ordinance in September. That law will go into effect 30 days from its adoption, with the second reading having taken place at a meeting on April 28.

Glue traps are set and placed to immobilize pests such as insects and rodents, but city staff reported hearing anecdotally from the community that such devices had also threatened non-target wildlife and residents’ pets.

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Language added to the municipal code calls out the traps as devices that could cause unnecessary cruelty to animals, a point raised by members of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA,) a group campaigning for the cause.

The organization’s website proclaimed Laguna Beach to be the fifth city in the U.S. to adopt a ban, following the California municipalities of West Hollywood, Culver City, Ojai and Ventura. Other nations, from Norway to New Zealand have similarly taken on the cause, the group reported.

“The Laguna Beach City Council has made a momentous decision to protect the smallest members of its community, passing a glue trap ban that will prevent thousands of mice, rats, birds, lizards and other animals from suffering slow, agonizing, and terrifying deaths,” Tracy Reiman, president of PETA, said in a statement.

“Glue traps are cruel, indiscriminate, and increasingly recognized as unacceptable, and PETA encourages everyone to protect animals in their own communities by refusing to buy or use these cruel torture devices.”

Before the environmental sustainability committee made its recommendation last year, Laguna Beach Asst. City Manager Jeremy Frimond advised the body such bans have usually applied to public property.

“We typically don’t [apply bans to] private property,” Frimond said. “We don’t want 911 getting called for balloons at a kid’s party, or 911 getting called for traps, right?”

The Huntington Beach nonprofit Wetlands and Wildlife Care Centermet the news of the glue trap ban with enthusiasm. Jaret Davey, a volunteer coordinator for the center, said he hopes other Orange County cities will follow suit.

“Any place that has any population of wild animals, which is essentially everywhere, we at the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center definitely think it should move away from using glue traps as a means of rodent deterrent, again, just because of the way that it can affect other neighbor wildlife.”

Regarding the unintended consequences, Davey said glue traps have been known to capture birds of prey, songbirds and raccoons, among other animals.

Davey added more humane alternatives include the method of capture and release or the use of live traps, designed to catch an animal without injuring it.

