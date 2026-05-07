Bid fails to halt demolition of Big Newport movie theater for future condos

Big Newport hosts opening night screenings at the Newport Beach Film Festival. Event organizers are worried about its future.

A plan to transform the Regal Edwards Big Newport movie theater into a pair of high-rise condominium towers faced a final objection before moving forward.

Big Newport, which expects to close its doors by next June or sooner, will join other Orange County theaters that have shuttered since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Krikorian Metroplex in Buena Park, which abutted a mall construction site for 1,300 future residential units, abruptly shut down in February.

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Supporters Alliance for Environmental Responsibility, a non-profit with ties to construction unions, appealed a plan to redevelop a Cinemark movie theater that closed in 2024 into a Costco.

The effort failed in March when the Lake Forest City Council upheld prior approval of the project by the planning commission.

SAFER lodged another protest against Big Newport’s future conversion into 150 condos, but withdrew it on April 28, the same day the Newport Beach City Council held a public hearing on Ken LaCroix’s own appeal.

When he first learned of plans to demolish Big Newport, LaCroix wanted to save the theater, at first, but later reconsidered that goal.

LaCroix, who complained about being approached by a private investigator about his appeal, opposed the project’s approval on several grounds and alleged that parking, negative economic impacts and height of the 22-story condo towers were not properly vetted by commissioners.

“I’m asking you to make sure that a change this significant is thoroughly reviewed,” he told the council. “Ultimately, these are reasonable questions. This project merits a thorough and thoughtful discussion at the council level.”

Jim Edwards, whose father opened Big Newport, called the property a “premiere location” but claimed movie seats are too empty to continue.

“The era of in-person movie going has fundamentally changed over the years and that is certainly true for Big Newport,” Edwards said. “People are just not going to the theater like they used to.”

A screenshot of the conceptual rendering for the residential towers at the Newport Beach site where the Big Newport movie theater will be removed. (Screenshot by Gabriel San Román)

Concerned with everything from overdevelopment to a loss of culture, several speakers opposed the condo plan. Some envisioned alternative uses for the site including as a private events center or even as home to a new Newport Beach Police Department headquarters.

Cinephiles, including young residents who kept their comments short in order to catch a screening of “Michael” at Big Newport, want the property to stay a landmark of cinematic culture.

As the theater is a vital venue to the annual Newport Beach Film Festival, particularly on opening night, event volunteers stressed the impact of losing Big Newport.

“I don’t believe that a temporary slump in movie-going attendance should destroy over 50 years of history for Newport Beach,” said Bryan Harris, who wanted to save the theater. “I actually think that Big Newport is one of the most beautiful and iconic theaters in the world. I’ve been to many movie theaters in Los Angeles and none are as grand or as architecturally amazing as Big Newport.”

Hollywood Inc. Movie theaters finally emerge from the shadows of the pandemic After a recent string of successful films such as “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” and “Project Hail Mary,” movie theaters are feeling more optimistic about the year ahead.

Harris added that with the loss of the New Port Theater in Corona del Mar to private events, the festival is running out of venues to screen films.

For Mayor Pro Tem Noah Blom, the issue came down to basic property rights.

“A family that owned a property sold the property,” he said. “At what point is the city involved in that? [At] what point do you want government involved in that? Should we be involved in every transaction that every person makes?”

Councilmember Robyn Grant noted that turning the property into a new police headquarters, as some had suggested, would entail a costly acquisition, since the city does not own the land.

She also addressed concerns over how losing Big Newport would impact the Newport Beach Film Festival.

“It’s unfortunate that [the festival is] going to lose an important venue,” Grant said. “But that doesn’t mean that we will lose the film festival. I would support creative thinking in ways that the City Council, the city Newport Beach, residents [and] businesses can continue to support the film festival. We’ll look at those opportunities as they come to us later down the road.”

Ultimately unmoved by LaCroix’s appeal, councilmembers voted unanimously to deny it.