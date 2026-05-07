Costa Mesa sober living home OK’d by planning officials undergoes review by council

The Costa Mesa City Council Tuesday approved a sober living home on Baker Street that had previously received the blessing of the city’s Planning Commission.

A planned sober living home in Costa Mesa that will house up to six people working to overcome substance abuse survived a fresh round of scrutiny Tuesday from residents concerned it may impact safety in their neighborhood.

The nonprofit StepHouse Recovery had initially been awarded a permit by city planners in January to open a facility at 1601 Baker St. But concerns from neighbors led the Costa Mesa Planning Commission to review that decision during a February hearing.

At the time, planning commissioners ruled the project to be within the guidelines set forth by city ordinances regulating sober living homes, finding no concrete evidence suggesting it would be detrimental to public safety or traffic. However, driven by lingering concerns from community members, Councilmember Mike Buley called for an additional review of the proposal by the City Council, which took place in a regular meeting Tuesday.

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“Whenever one of these sober living homes come into a residential community, it rightly creates a great deal of interest, a great deal of concern within members of the community,” Buley said. “... I think issues of this significance deserve plenty of public comment.”

Several speakers said they were afraid having a sober living facility nearby would attract more crime to the neighborhood. But StepHouse Recovery founder and chief executive George Vilagut pointed out the nonprofit does not accept residents with records of violent crimes.

Vilagut added that there have been no reports of assaults or other forms of serious violence at any of the sober living homes StepHouse operates but acknowledged police and paramedics have been summoned in the past.

“They’re very infrequent,” he said of the emergency calls, “and when there are, it’s less than 10 annually and it’s not related typically to any kind of violence,” Vilagut said. “It’s related to somebody who has a medical condition or some kind of painful situation within themselves and they’ve asked us to get help.”

Residents are required to abstain from drugs or alcohol and must follow a “good neighbor policy” prohibiting loud and unruly behavior. Any violation of those rules are grounds for eviction, Vilagut clarified.

Other residents raised concerns about the fact that the sober living home would be next door to a care facility for abused and neglected children and teens. Local ordinances do prevent sober living homes from being within 650 feet of one another, but no such limitation exists between sober living homes and other types of state-licensed facilities.

Buley and several residents took issue with the potential proliferation of non-owner-occupied businesses in residential neighborhoods.

“Although this may not violate the strict letter of the ordinance, it does in my mind violate the character of what’s trying to be achieved, in regards to other ordinance and our land use elements,” Buley said. “And in particular, non-owner-occupied residential businesses upsetting the nature and the balance of our neighborhoods.

“I understand this is a facility attempting to provide a legitimate service, but [in] our residential neighborhoods, there’s got to be a tipping point.”

Other public commenters accused StepHouse of already operating at the Baker Street address without a permit, presenting a signed agreement with the Orange County Health Care agency as evidence.

Vilagut said such claims were false and maintained the document cited by critics was a preliminary authorization dependent on the city’s approval of a permit. He said the people currently living on the property were not there as part of any addiction recovery program.

Buley remained concerned about the facility’s potential impact on the community and cast the sole vote against upholding the Planning Commission’s prior approval. But the remaining six council members saw no credible grounds to deny the permit, so voted to allow it to move forward.

Costa Mesa has been grappling with sober living homes for years, leading to the creation of a local ordinance in 2014 regulating such land uses and imposing a distance buffer between facilities.