Fountain Valley City Council establishes mandatory mayoral rotation

Selection of the mayor and vice mayor in Fountain Valley will be determined by a mandatory rotation going forward.

The City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday, with Vice Mayor Patrick Harper dissenting, to do away with a vote of the panel to appoint the roles. Council members previously had the discretion to choose who among them would assume those positions, although the body had traditionally operated with a preferred rotation.

Criteria established for the rotation dictates that the council member having served the longest since their last term as mayor will become the mayor. If two council members share the same length of service, the one receiving the most votes in their most recent election will be given the honor.

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“While the rotation is automatic, after a person is rotated into the mayor or mayor pro tem position, council then has discretion to remove that person for any reason,” Colin Burns, legal counsel for the city, said in presenting the ordinance. “Another option could be to limit removal, or limit appointment to ‘for cause’ situations. ‘For cause’ situations are [if the person is] unable or unfit to fill the role, [including] malfeasance, lack of participation, or any other cause.”

Burns added that a ‘for cause’ skip or removal would require the item to be agendized for Brown Act compliance, unless it occurred at the meeting where the council member was to be appointed as the mayor or vice mayor.

The council may, by a vote with at least four members present, remove an individual from the office of mayor or vice mayor. The council did request that staff return at the second reading of the ordinance with language clarifying that removal from an office would be subject to a ‘for cause’ provision.

Among present council members, the mayoral rotation would pass from Jim Cunneen to Harper, followed by Kim Constantine, Glenn Grandis and Ted Bui.

“For me, the ordinance is fine the way it is,” Harper said in explaining his dissenting vote. “I don’t see any urgency or need to change it.”

Fountain Valley to consider Fourth of July fireworks in the park

Fountain Valley officials will have a discussion later this month on the possibility of allowing for fireworks in Mile Square Park around Fourth of July celebrations.

The idea was brought forth by Bui as a council member item for future consideration, looking ahead to celebrations that may take place around town on the 250th anniversary of the United States.

“I kind of want to propose that if you want to celebrate the 250th [anniversary with fireworks] with your families, friends or whatnot, perhaps we should either collaborate or communicate with the county, just tell people, ‘If you want to do it, do it at Mile Square Park,’” Bui said. “It’d be much safer. It would not disrupt the neighborhood, the traffic, something to think about, a place where people can go enjoy the [fireworks] should they want to celebrate the 250 years, but not in the neighborhood for the safety of everyone.”

Community Services Director Rob Frizzelle said the item would be brought back to council for a study session during the May 19 meeting. Burns advised that a municipal code amendment be brought before the council at that meeting, with the second reading to take place at the June 2 meeting, allowing 30 days for an ordinance to take effect after its adoption.

Fireworks are prohibited within the city, meaning the city would have to produce an ordinance under strict time constraints.

Grandis requested that staff return with information about staff availability over the holiday, while Constantine voiced concerns over fire danger if residents were allowed to set off safe and sane fireworks in the park.

“My concern is this should have been brought up a year ago, six months ago,” Grandis added. “Sixty days prior is going to be tough.”

