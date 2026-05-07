Huntington Beach dedicates bench for Theodore Roosevelt Day

Actor Justin Riner takes the role of Theodore Roosevelt during a Theodore Roosevelt Day presentation and proclamation with author Chris Epting, Huntington Beach Mayor Casey McKeon, Bolsa Chica Conservancy executive director Carissa Macias and Marcie Woehl from the presidential library, from left, at the Bolsa Chica Conservancy Interpretive Center on Thursday.

Much of the lasting legacy of President Theodore Roosevelt is in the realm of conservation.

That’s a fight that the Bolsa Chica Conservancy has been waging for decades in Huntington Beach.

The two came together Thursday, with the unveiling of a new bench honoring Roosevelt outside of the Bolsa Chica Conservancy Interpretive Center.

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The Huntington Beach City Council recently declared May 7 to be Theodore Roosevelt Day in Huntington Beach, the first official designation of its kind in California. May 7, 1903 was the first day that the then-sitting president set foot in the Golden State, making an address in Redlands.

Huntington Beach Mayor Casey McKeon and Bolsa Chica Conservancy executive director Carissa Macias, from left, proclaim Theodore Roosevelt Day with an honorary bench and plaque on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Justin Riner, portraying Roosevelt, welcomed guests Thursday morning and also gave a short speech. Marcie Woehl, representing the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota, which is set to open in July, also attended.

“Roosevelt, of all of his legacies, I think the most important one is conservation and nature, which is why the wetlands is such a great staging area for that,” said local author and historian Chris Epting, a Bolsa Chica Conservancy board member. “I just think it’s a wonderful, synchronous thing that connects us to the wetlands today, what the Conservancy does in terms of preservation.”

A plaque on the bench carries Thursday’s date and read: “[Roosevelt’s] conservation efforts still inspire us to cherish and protect our national wonders.”

Huntington Beach Mayor Casey McKeon and Councilman Pat Burns helped unveil the bench. McKeon noted that during his time on the council, a seven-member City Celebration Committee was established in 2023.

“We really wanted to focus on local history and national history, every single month,” McKeon said. “That would lead to events each month to celebrate that.”

Local artist Toni Haas, sits on an honorary bench with her illustration of President Theodore Roosevelt on Thursday, declared Theodore Roosevelt Day in Huntington Beach, after a ceremony at the Bolsa Chica Conservancy Interpretive Center on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Epting recently wrote a book, “Teddy Roosevelt in California: The Whistle Stop Tour That Changed America.” He was set to give a larger presentation Thursday night at the Huntington Beach Central Library.

As Roosevelt camped with John Muir in Yosemite in 1903, Huntington Beach was also forming under the guidance of Pacific Electric Railway owner Henry Huntington. The city changed names from Shell Beach to Pacific City in 1901. Two years later, Huntington purchased Pacific City, which became known as Huntington Beach.

“There were no conservation movements in the early 1900s, and Roosevelt really defines that kind of legacy in terms of protection, making sure people can enjoy places where the animals are protected, the plants are protected,” Epting said. “This is a living, breathing example of that today. I think Roosevelt’s legacy is very much alive in the Bolsa Chica Wetlands, and that’s why having his name on a bench is nice too. People can finally connect those dots. A lot of this conservation, it started with Roosevelt.”