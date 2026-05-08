City of Hope turns concrete to canvas at Newport Beach parking garage

Claire Pedroza, a muralist from Laguna Hills, poses in the stairwell at the Lido Marina Village parking garage in Newport Beach with her recently painted mural.

A parking structure is rarely described as exciting, but the Lido Marina Village structure in Newport Beach is currently a sea of color with a powerful message.

City of Hope Orange County is partnering with the village on a large-scale public art takeover, turning the four-floor structure into a walkable outdoor art gallery.

Donna McNutt, a City of Hope cancer survivor from Laguna Beach, poses by the mural “The Long Run” where she is featured in Newport Beach. (James Carbone)

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The overall message of the installation is “Hope is a Rising Tide.” Each level has a different theme — innovation rising, expertise rising, humanity rising and hope rising.

Eleven Southern California artists worked on the exhibit, which was completed on April 27, including muralist Claire Pedroza of Laguna Hills.

“It’s meant to represent the tumultuous feelings of when you get a cancer diagnosis, and how hope with your people behind you lifts you up,” said Pedroza, whose husband is a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at City of Hope.

Installation mural artwork called “Hope is a Rising Tide,” sponsored by City of Hope Orange County, at the Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach. (James Carbone)

Her mural “Always Rising,” located in the structure’s stairwell, literally lifts up. She spent about a month working on the art, using “just my eyeballs and chalk and a ruler” to create the words “Science is the Art Behind Cancer Survival.”

One of the murals,” It Takes a Village,” was created by City of Hope patient Kim Sielbeck, a breast cancer survivor who now lives in Las Vegas.

A walking tour of the different pieces creates an opportunity for reflection, connection and — hopefully — inspiration.

“From Pattern Observation to Discovery” by The Art of Chase, part of an installation mural artwork called “Hope is a Rising Tide” sponsored by City of Hope Orange County at the Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach. (James Carbone)

“Art tells a story,” Pedroza said. “It’s not always a pleasant story, but it always comes from a part of our lives.”

Laguna Beach resident and City of Hope Orange County patient Donna McNutt is one of four patients featured in an expansive mural, “The Long Run,” by a Los Angeles-based artist known as Bumblebeelovesyou.

McNutt, who was first diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2015, saw the mural for the first time on Thursday.

Claire Pedroza, a muralist from Laguna Hills, poses in the stairwell with her recently painted mural at the Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach. (James Carbone)

“It’s beautiful, the whole building,” she said. “I’m in awe. I think each painting, you can tell, represents a part of journeys. I don’t think you can find a person now, even these artists, who probably has not been touched by cancer.”

More than 18 million Americans are living as cancer survivors today, according to data provided by City of Hope. One in three Americans will face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.

City of Hope Orange County President Annette Walker said the organization strives to be part of the community, and this partnership does just that.

Installation mural artwork called “The Long Run” by @bumblebeelovesyou at the Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach. (James Carbone)

Walker added that it was nice to contribute to beauty in Newport Beach, where City of Hope Orange County opened its first facility in the county in January 2020.

“I hope that when they come through, they understand how much promise there is in cancer care at City of Hope,” she said. “Beautiful things lift the human soul, and this is no different. That’s what we want to do.

“Bricks and mortar sometimes aren’t inspirational, but can we make them come alive? I think that’s what the goal was … [The murals are] all beautiful and inspirational, just not what you’d expect when you park your car in a concrete structure.”