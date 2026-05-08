Fitness instructor receives national honor for SilverSneakers classes

24 Hour Fitness instructor Becky Yount accepts her award as she is named 2026 SilverSneakers Instructor of the Year honoree, during a celebration in Costa Mesa on Tuesday.

Becky Yount considers the senior citizens who take her classes to be more like family than customers.

“We do holidays, we have potlucks, we do Christmas parties,” she said. “It’s a very generous group and we just do life together. We go out for lunch afterward. If I hear someone is in the hospital, I go visit them.”

That connection explains why there were so many people packed into a room at 24 Hour Fitness South Coast Metro on Tuesday morning to celebrate her.

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Yount was honored as one of three SilverSneakers Instructor of the Year finalists nationwide for 2026. She was selected out of more than 800 nominees.

24 Hour Fitness instructor Becky Yount, second from left, laughs with clients during a celebration in Costa Mesa on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

A Yorba Linda resident, Yount teaches at the 24 Hour Fitness locations at South Coast Metro and in Yorba Linda, as well as at the Brea Fitness Center.

She’s coming up on her 24th year with 24 Hour Fitness, and has been a SilverSneakers teacher for 16 years.

The connections were on full display during the event. Yount received a hand-sewn sash from one of her beloved class members, Lucy Murrieta. She said her oldest member is now 96, and continues going strong in the hour-long classes. Yount herself will turn 70 in July.

24 Hour Fitness instructor Becky Yount accepts her 2026 SilverSneakers Instructor of the Year honor from district fitness manager Nate Gonzales on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“After I had COVID and almost died from it, I had a lot of mobility problems,” said 83-year-old Dr. Allan Lifson. “I discovered SilverSneakers, and it’s basically been my lifesaver ever since. I go to [Yount’s] classes every week, no matter what.

“She is more than just an instructor. She is a motivator and a leader, someone who makes us feel really good about ourselves. You know, seniors can be forgotten. I’m a psychologist and I work with all kinds of people, and she’s just very positive.”

Instructor Becky Yount is given a homemade sash as a gift from a client on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

SilverSneakers is available at no cost for seniors ages 65 and up in some Medicare plans. Members are able to access more than 17,000 gyms nationwide, representative David Postar said.

SilverSneakers has more than 13 million eligible members. The dozens who attend Yount’s classes will certainly vouch for her.

“I know the words that we don’t have to explain the bond between an instructor and their members,” said Marisa Farias of Tivity Health, the head of the SilverSneakers Instructor of the Year campaign, who was present at Tuesday’s event. “My parents were SilverSneakers members for a very long time, and it gave them a purpose. Their friends, their instructors, the folks from the front desk, they were the ones who showed up during our hardest times. That is really what this family is all about, that’s what this bond is all about. It’s an incredible honor to [be here]. This is literally my favorite part of the job.”

Dr. Allan Lifson, left, shares a story about instructor Becky Yount, second from left, during a celebration for her 2026 SilverSneakers Instructor of the Year nomination on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Yount said she was grateful to have many people in her life at the ceremony, including a group of longtime friends and her husband of 48 years, Roger.

She said she felt overwhelmed and blessed to receive the recognition, while espousing the benefits of the SilverSneakers program.

“One of the smartest things insurance companies do is to offer this to people over 65, because it’s preventative medicine,” Yount said. “In other words, we help keep them healthy and out of the hospitals and out of the clinics, and living independently. I’ll make them do squats. They may hate squats, but we do squats so that you can stand up and sit down when you need to at home, and you don’t need to live in assisted living having someone else do it for you.”