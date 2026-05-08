Floral arrangement class at unique site lets people honor moms near, far or departed

While some might celebrate Mother’s Day with brunches, cards or walks on the beach, a contingent of locals this week expressed their love by crafting bouquets of gratitude and remembrance for moms near, far and departed at an unlikely locale.

Costa Mesa’s Harbor Lawn-Mt. Olive Memorial Park and Mortuary set the scene Thursday morning for a “Forget-Me-Nots for Mom” floral arranging class that allowed participants to create carefully curated springtime displays.

Replete with purple roses, lime green mums, asters and, of course, periwinkle-hued forget-me-nots, the fragrant bundles were intended to honor the occasion in whatever way resonated for attendees, said organizer Cynthia Adair, a coordinator with Dignity Memorial, the cemetery’s parent company.

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Nicolette Jacobsen prepares flowers and eucalyptus seedlings in a bouquet she plans to give her mother, in honor of a grandmother who had Alzheimer’s. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We put out an invitation for people to honor their mom, either by making flower arrangements and placing it on their mother’s grave or taking it home or giving it to mothers who are still in their lives,” Adair said of the session, led by Harbor Lawn administrative assistant Martha Navarro. “With Mother’s Day and the flowers, it’s just continuing the circle of care.”

Comprising 13 students in a community space at the Costa Mesa site, Thursday’s class doubled as a fundraiser for the Orange County chapter of the Alzheimer Assn., which encourages people to apply their personal passions to a purpose through its “Do What you Love to End ALZ” campaign.

That especially resonated with Nicolette Jacobsen, who lost a grandmother to Alzheimer’s disease and wanted to make a remembrance bouquet to give to her mother, according to Adair.

Participants pull purple roses and carnations to make Forget Me Nots for Mom floral bouquets at Harbor Lawn-Mt. Olive Memorial Park in Costa Mesa. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Also in attendance was Leslie Reid, who could not physically be with her mother in Northern California for Mother’s Day and so planned to send photographs of the bouquet, as it’s just the sort of class her mom would have signed them both up for.

Alma Eagon wanted to make an arrangement to adorn her mother’s gravesite on Sunday. Adair said while Mt. Olive-Harbor Lawn gets plenty of visitors year-round, and often hosts special services on Memorial Day, this weekend will be a popular time for cemetery visits.

“Mother’s Day is the most visited day at the parks, and Mother’s Day weekend is overall the busiest weekend,” she said.

A second “Do What You Love to End ALZ” event — a mahjong tournament called “Mahj for Memory” — takes place June 30 at Dignity Memorial’s Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3500 Pacific View Drive, in Corona Del Mar. Visit events.alz.org/event/dowhatyoulove/ and click on “search” to sign up.