Former Laguna Beach city manager Ken Frank dies at 82

Ken Frank, who served as city manager of Laguna Beach from 1979 to 2010, died on Sunday, May 3. He was 82.

Ken Frank, who served as city manager of Laguna Beach from 1979 to 2010, died on Sunday, May 3, his family said. He was 82.

The longtime top executive of Laguna Beach — where he remained a resident in retirement — helped the city navigate several natural disasters, including the Laguna fire of 1993 that burned down hundreds of homes, including his own.

Community members and past colleagues recall Frank as a passionate advocate for public open space. During a farewell party at the end of his 31-year run as city manager, Frank was quoted by former Coastline Pilot city editor Cindy Frazier as saying, “When I first came here, I wanted to do something environmentally [significant], and $50 million later we have 3,000 acres of open space.”

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Frank joined the board of directors of Laguna Canyon Foundation in 2017, attending his last meeting in April.

“Ken often shared that one of his proudest accomplishments as city manager was his leadership in acquiring private land for public open space and parkland starting in the 1970s and onward through 2013,” Laguna Canyon Foundation wrote in an Instagram post honoring Frank.

“In the early 1990s, he worked closely with Laguna Canyon Foundation’s founding executive director, Mary Fegraus, and board president Michael Pinto to help secure the purchase of 2,150 acres in Laguna Canyon for wilderness parkland.”

Frank also worked with various city councils spanning 15 elections, and it was that longevity that made an impression on Phil Kohn, who became city attorney in 1982 and remained in that role until 2023.

“To have the tenure that he did with the city is sort of a testimony to how well he was able to get along, not only with the policymakers, because of ever-changing city councils and different philosophies, but to earn the respect of the community at the same time,” Kohn said.

“Part of that, I think, was due to the fact that, in my dealings with him, he didn’t play favorites. He just dealt with everyone on an arm’s length basis, really focused on the merits of what he was saying.

“At the same time, he had some things he thought to be important that were kind of confirmed by decision makers over time,” Kohn continued. “More specifically, I think his legacy could be tied to the city’s aggressive acquisition of open space, not only within the city, but around the city.”

Dave Kiff, Laguna’s current city manager, said Frank had an endearing, albeit direct, way of communicating that still gives him a chuckle whenever he comes across old memos.

“He was always very direct, but always very pleasant, too,” Kiff said. “I think that was his character. It was kind of this endearing candor. It wasn’t a warm-and-fuzzy candor. It was a direct candor that you just say, ‘Here’s what I want, here’s what I need,’ and I think that continued throughout his career.”

A celebration of life is being planned for Thursday, July 9 at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center.

In lieu of flowers, Frank’s family has requested that donations be made to the city of Laguna Beach, designating Ken Frank View Park (2470 Park Ave.) as the beneficiary, or to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

A Northern California native, Frank graduated from San Francisco State before earning a master’s degree in public administration from UC Berkeley. He served as assistant city manager in Berkeley from 1975 to1979.

Frank enjoyed playing bridge, golf, poker and tennis, as well as watching San Francisco 49ers football games.

He is survived by his brother, Barry, sons Brian and Kevin, grandchildren Scarlett, Van, Archie, Maya and Samuel, nephew Matthew and niece Michelle.

“One of the things he always liked to tell the grandkids about — he was also a great grandfather — is the fire mitigation goats,” Brian shared. “He loved that idea. … When he passed away, the goats were behind his house. I could hear them. I thought that was fitting, because he did love the goats.”