Laguna Beach officials defend promenade tree removals, project still on schedule

Local residents, including Martha Slater, in hat, demonstrated against the removal of nine eucalyptus trees along Forest Avenue in Laguna Beach in April.

Following the removal of nine mature eucalyptus trees along Lower Forest Avenue in Laguna Beach last month, city officials agendized a discussion to further explain the reasoning behind the decision.

Public safety and risk management were the impetus for the prompt action taken by the city on the evening of April 20, city officials shared during the City Council meeting on April 28.

When a tree fell into the construction site for the Promenade on Forest — the name given to a project that will transform the downtown street into a permanent pedestrian plaza — during the weekend of March 21-22, the city had its consulting arborist, Dudek, review 11 similarly-situated trees via an air-spading method.

Advertisement

The arborist report found that the trees had poor root structure and buried root collars. Additionally, prior sidewalk work had also impacted the roots. A second arborist, Monarch Environmental, conducted an assessment on April 15-16, that analysis supporting the recommendation to remove nine of the 11 trees.

Once the city received the second arborist report on April 20, City Manager Dave Kiff called an urgent meeting via Zoom. In an email sharing a link to the meeting, Kiff announced plans to remove the trees “immediately,” but intentionally did not to mention the work to carry out their removal would take place that same night.

“On the one hand, our decision to move forward that night, and to not disclose that, sidelined something very important to Laguna Beach — the chance to actively be involved in decisions, and where one is not, the chance to grieve a decision,” Kiff said. “On the other hand, I believe that the decision was one that protected community safety the most. We were thinking primarily about what we knew about the trees.

“We knew that one fell all by itself. We also knew we were very lucky as to how that tree fell — in the middle of the night, with no one around, towards the middle of the project site. We knew we had worked hard to get as much information as possible to see if the others could be saved, but with the second confirming report, we knew that our options were bad. We had to either act to remove, or act to shut down the site.”

The analysis completed by the city’s consultants, in conjunction with the earlier tree failure, exposed the city to liability because of its knowledge of the dangerous condition of public property, City Atty. Megan Garibaldi said.

“Under California law, someone can make a claim and then sue a city when they are harmed for what is called a dangerous condition of public property,” Garibaldi added. “… When the city has knowledge, or should have had knowledge, of the dangerous condition and failed to mitigate against that risk or harm, the city can have liability. …

“What’s important to understand here is that this wasn’t about the risk of any tree failing in the city, which we cannot realistically guard against that possibility without more specific inquiry and evidence,” Garibaldi continued. “The risk analysis was for these particular trees failing when the city had substantial evidence that such a risk was possible and had arborists recommending the removal because of those conditions.”

Garibaldi noted that the city had been advised by the California Insurance Pool Authority (CIPA) that the city was on notice with one arborist report in hand, and the damage value of a claim would increase dramatically with the evidence the city had for the tree removals to take place.

In one case in Los Angeles County, Garibaldi said, a tree fell and killed a mother of a bride during a post-wedding photo shoot at a city park. That claim, which did not have the support of an arborist report, settled for $28 million.

News Laguna Beach residents lament loss of trees on Forest Avenue City officials called an urgent meeting Monday to inform residents of plans for the immediate removal of nine trees in and around the project area for the Promenade on Forest.

Public outcry had dominated local discourse online — and dozens more demonstrated at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Glenneyre Street — following the removal of the nine trees. Then the city issued notice on May 1 that another eucalyptus tree — adjacent to the original failed tree — had to be taken down following a pathology report.

The public hearing at the April 28 meeting lasted more than an hour, with comments ranging from gratitude for mitigating the risk to life and property to frustration that the community wasn’t given advance notice of the plan for removal.

Others sought more community involvement in the planning process for replacement trees, an idea Kiff said city officials have followed through on.

“I would be very interested in some coast live oaks, rather than the southern live oaks,” Mayor Pro Tem Hallie Jones said. “I also still think that we should be looking at at least one sycamore. I think a lot about the pepper tree at City Hall and the pepper tree lot, trees that over 100 years ago were planted, and they have become really important to residents in this town. I think we have an opportunity right now to do that. ... I think we should look really hard at those species and get some of this local knowledge.”

Following the April 28 meeting, Kiff said the city invited local landscape architects Ann Christoph and Bob Borthwick, plant nursery owner Ruben Flores and Cathy Jurca, a member of the heritage committee, to participate in discussions with the public works team and landscape architecture design contractor SWA Group to reconsider the replacement tree plan.

“We tried to reimagine some of the tree plantings there,” Kiff said in a phone interview on Thursday. “SWA has been able to identify a fairly large sycamore that will be planted — it’s a 96-inch box, so it’s pretty tall. … It’s like 18 feet tall. Then we settled on two of the southern live oaks, not four, and the southern live oaks are going to be about 26 feet tall.”

The project budget included a 20% contingency, Kiff noted, adding that the tree plantings were covered by the contingency and that “hopefully, we won’t have to use much more.”

News Laguna Beach to begin work on downtown promenade’s permanent conversion The Laguna Beach City Council Tuesday awarded a construction contract for the permanent conversion of Lower Forest Avenue into a pedestrian plaza.

Laguna Beach has anticipated the completion of the Promenade on Forest to come in time for summer. Kiff said Thursday that the project is still on schedule to be completed sometime in the latter half of June.

“Most of the ground work is all done,” Kiff said. “The next phase, you’re going to see pavers go in, and those will involve night-time work, where the pavers approach the storefronts — take out the cement, put in pavers — so hopefully overnight, and then the store can be open the next day. They’ll do them store by store, and that should start next week.

“The trees come in fairly quickly here. I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re in next week. It will kind of depend on whether the holes are ready for them. They’ll deliver them and plant them with the same crane.”